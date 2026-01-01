Rophenia L. Crawley
Overview
Rophenia represents clients in challenging energy litigation matters related to oil and gas, renewable energy, utilities, and nuclear power. She has managed high stakes disputes and litigations across industries in addition to the energy industry, such as retail and e-commerce, cloud computing, technology, real estate, finance, and automotive. Her experience includes high profile matters that involve technically complex records, large-scale discovery and voluminous data, and coordination with regulators. She is also knowledgeable regarding compliance, diligence, and contract issues connected to litigation.
Rophenia is an active member on a number of boards of directors and brings strong audit and board governance skills to her practice in the private sector and with nonprofits. She also previously interned at The White House Correspondence Office where she gained experience in federal policy and executive branch operations. Her background further includes service at the US Department of Justice, within the Antitrust, Anti-Money Laundering, and Consumer Finance Protection Bureau Enforcement Divisions.
Affiliations
Civic
- Member Board of Directors, The Charles F. Bolden Group, Inter Astra
- Member, Board of Directors, US Coalition on Sustainability
- Member and Former President, Board of Directors, Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest
- Member, Board of Directors, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, 2000
Certificates of Completion, Harvard Business School, Financial Accounting Certificate, Business & Data Analytics Certificate, 2019
BA, University of Lynchburg, 1992
Admissions
District of Columbia