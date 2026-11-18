Simon Elliott
Overview
Simon advises international investors, corporates, and government and private sector Middle Eastern entities on cross-border acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and related arrangements across the energy and infrastructure ecosystem in the MENA region. He also counsels government and private sector clients on technology-related transactions. Simon works closely with clients throughout the transaction lifecycle, from structuring and negotiation through execution, helping them deploy capital and manage risk with the goal of achieving their strategic objectives.
Simon has experience working in the social infrastructure, power and water, and advanced manufacturing sectors, advising funds and corporates on strategic acquisitions of equity stakes in projects at various stages of their lifecycle, as well as sponsor developers on equity structures and arrangements on PPP projects. He also has experience advising sovereign and government-related entities on outbound transactions in a variety of sectors, including digital technology and advanced manufacturing.
Simon is recognized as a ‘Notable Practitioner’ by IFLR1000 for M&A in the UAE and as a ‘Key Lawyer’ by Legal 500 MENA, which notes that he has "commercial acumen but also understands our business and the issues we face in our developments. Simon is sensible, efficient with time and delivers to schedule."
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Advised Aberdeen Investcorp Infrastructure Partners, a sustainable infrastructure platform, on its post-bid investment in the $2.5 billion Project Wave in Abu Dhabi (the ADNOC-procured Al Mirfa seawater treatment and water transportation water PPP project).
- Advised Aberdeen Investcorp Infrastructure Partners on its acquisition of a significant minority stake in the $1.5 billion Al Fadhili Housing complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- Advised Aberdeen Investcorp Infrastructure Partners on its interest in the Global Infrastructure Partners-led investor consortium in connection with its $11 billion lease and leaseback investment agreement with Saudi Aramco for its Jafurah gas processing facilities.
- Advised the UAE’s Federal Electricity and Water Authority (now Etihad Water and Electricity Company) on the procurement of a new-build water desalination plant (with capital expenditure of $1 billion) in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. The work included JV arrangements and management of shareholders in relation to the 150 MIGD SWRO IWP project.
- Advised Capton Energy on various renewable energy-related projects, including C&I solar joint ventures and investments and an energy efficiency project.
- Advised Alfanar Global Development, a leading Saudi Arabian construction and operations company, on the project equity structuring and arrangements for the construction, operations, and maintenance of five residential communities procured by NEOM Company with a value of SAR 21 billion.
- Advised Kansai Electric Power Corporation, a major Japanese utility based in Osaka, on its bid for the $3.6 billion high-voltage subsea transmission project to link Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s offshore facilities to the national grid in Abu Dhabi.
- Advised an Abu Dhabi government-controlled entity on its digital transformation joint venture targeting the renewables and oil and gas sectors.
- Advised an Abu Dhabi government-controlled venture fund on numerous cross-border investments and related strategic, UAE-based joint ventures in the technology and advanced manufacturing sectors.
- Advised an Abu Dhabi government-controlled entity on its acquisition of a cybersecurity solutions business.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Notable Practitioner for M&A, IFLR1000
- Recognized as a Key Lawyer and Name to Note for Corporate and Commercial, Legal 500 MENA
News
- 5 Minute ReadNovember 18, 2026News
Education
Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice, College of Law Moorgate, 2010
BA Hons, Politics with Human Geography, Loughborough University, 2007
Admissions
Law Society of England and Wales (Solicitor)
Legal Consultant, Dubai Legal Affairs Department