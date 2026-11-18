Simon advises international investors, corporates, and government and private sector Middle Eastern entities on cross-border acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and related arrangements across the energy and infrastructure ecosystem in the MENA region. He also counsels government and private sector clients on technology-related transactions. Simon works closely with clients throughout the transaction lifecycle, from structuring and negotiation through execution, helping them deploy capital and manage risk with the goal of achieving their strategic objectives.

Simon has experience working in the social infrastructure, power and water, and advanced manufacturing sectors, advising funds and corporates on strategic acquisitions of equity stakes in projects at various stages of their lifecycle, as well as sponsor developers on equity structures and arrangements on PPP projects. He also has experience advising sovereign and government-related entities on outbound transactions in a variety of sectors, including digital technology and advanced manufacturing.