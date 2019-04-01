Tadeo represents clients in cross border corporate and finance transactions, including structured and corporate finance, venture capital and private equity financings, financial products design, investments in private investment funds, third-party resource mobilization, restructuring, workouts, and contract enforcement.

Before returning to private practice, Tadeo served more than 18 years at the Inter-American Development Bank Group, the largest development financial institution focused on Latin America and the Caribbean, working as senior counsel for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Multilateral Investment Fund (IDB Lab), and as lead counsel for the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IDB Invest), the private sector arm of the IDB Group. In those roles, he provided legal advice on private sector operations, including loans, grants, guarantees, equity and quasi-equity investments, and the mobilization of third-party resources.