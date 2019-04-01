Tadeo Martinez
Overview
Tadeo represents clients in cross border corporate and finance transactions, including structured and corporate finance, venture capital and private equity financings, financial products design, investments in private investment funds, third-party resource mobilization, restructuring, workouts, and contract enforcement.
Before returning to private practice, Tadeo served more than 18 years at the Inter-American Development Bank Group, the largest development financial institution focused on Latin America and the Caribbean, working as senior counsel for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Multilateral Investment Fund (IDB Lab), and as lead counsel for the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IDB Invest), the private sector arm of the IDB Group. In those roles, he provided legal advice on private sector operations, including loans, grants, guarantees, equity and quasi-equity investments, and the mobilization of third-party resources.
Experience
Experience Prior to Joining Hunton
- Represented borrower in a $65 million agribusiness secured syndicated loan in Peru.
- Represented an international hospitality development and management group in the negotiation and documentation of a secured seller financing.
- Represented a multilateral development bank in connection with a proposed political risk guarantee covering potential obligations of a subnational entity under a concession agreement.
- Represented a multilateral development bank in connection with its investment in a private equity forestry fund.
- Advised a multilateral development bank in connection with the drafting of a model co-financing framework agreement to facilitate co-investments with peer institutions.
- Served as in-house counsel for IDB Invest in connection with the structuring, drafting, and negotiation of:
- co-financing framework agreements among institutional investors, asset managers, and development financial institutions (DFIs);
- unfunded risk protection mechanisms;
- the acquisition of a minority equity position in a telecom company (awarded the Social Infrastructure Deal of the Year by Latin Finance);
- a convertible subordinated loan to a Peruvian financial institution;
- the acquisition of a minority stake position in a Brazilian digital freight broker; and
- the acquisition of a minority equity investment in a Mexican private debt fund.
- Served as in-house counsel for IDB in connection with the structuring, drafting, and negotiation of:
- a senior unsecured syndicated loan to a Brazilian commercial bank for the financing of a women entrepreneurs portfolio;
- a senior secured syndicated loan to finance the operations of a private equity fund that offers equity and mezzanine debt for infrastructure projects;
- a senior secured syndicated loan to a Brazilian mortgage securitization vehicle in order to finance the acquisition and warehousing of mortgage portfolios for further securitization;
- a senior unsecured syndicated loan to a Brazilian development bank for on-lending to municipalities for the financing of public services infrastructure; and
- a syndicated subordinated loan (tier 2) to one of the largest commercial banks in Central America, to support the expansion of a micro, small, and medium enterprises portfolio.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Fulbright-Laspau Scholar, Georgetown University Law Center, 2005
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bar Association
- New York State Bar Association
- Hispanic Bar Association of the District of Columbia
- American Association of Private International Law
Civic
- Adjunct Professor, Private International Law and Comparative Law Master, Universidad Central de Venezuela, 2019 – present
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- July 2025EventSpeakerNegotiation of Financing Agreements with Multilateral Development Banks, International Law Institute
- 2024EventProfessorInternational Financing Agreements Seminar, Master of Private International Law and Comparative Law, Universidad Central de Venezuela
- July 2023EventSpeakerTax Exemption of International Organizations, International Law Institute
- August 2021EventRole of the Attorney and Challenges in the Practice of International Commercial Law, Master of Private International Law and Comparative Law Class, Universidad Central de Venezuela
- September 2019EventModeratorLessons Learned on Equity Deal Structuring, Terms and Conditions, Fund Managers Meeting Roundtable
- July 2019EventProfessorSelected Topics on International Development Finance, Master of Private International Law and Comparative Law Postgraduate Seminar, Universidad Central de Venezuela
- EventSpeakerMobilization of Institutional Investors in DFI Programs and Beyond, TXF & Proximo Global Development, Agency and Blended Finance Seminar
- November 2017EventSpeakerFocus on Latin America: Opportunities, Challenges and Cross-Border Developments, Chambers and Partners General Counsel Seminar
- 2014-2017EventSpeakerNegotiating with International Organizations, International Law Institute
- 2012, 2016EventSpeakerThe Law Applicable to the Merits in International Commercial Arbitration, International Law Institute
- 2015EventSpeakerEquity Exits in Impact Investing, Impact Investing Legal Working Group Webinar
- 2013EventSpeakerForeign Investment and Investment Arbitration, Conflicts Resolution Center Conference
- EventKeynote SpeakerThe Inter-American Development Bank and Its Operations with the Private Sector, American Bar Association International Investment and Development Committee Webinar
Publications
- 2020PublicationParty Autonomy and the Validity of International Contracts, Anuario de la Maestría en Derecho Internacional Privado y Comparado No. 2, Universidad Central de Venezuela
- 2010PublicationApplicable Law to Civil Proceedings, International Civil Procedure, Venezuelan Academy of Political and Social Sciences
- 2010PublicationLex Arbitri: The Law Applicable to International Commercial Arbitration, International Civil Procedure, Venezuelan Academy of Political and Social Sciences
- 2002PublicationJurisdiction Criteria in the Era of the Information Society, Journal of the Faculty of Political and Juridical Sciences, Universidad Central de Venezuela
- 2001PublicationConflict of Laws in Civil Procedure, Liber Amicorum: Prof. Tatiana B. de Maekelt, Universidad Central de Venezuela
Education
LLM, International Legal Studies, Georgetown University Law Center, with distinction, 2006
Magister Scientiarum, Private International Law and Comparative Law, Universidad Central de Venezuela, with honors, 2005
Lawyer (JD equivalent), Universidad Central de Venezuela, magna cum laude, 1999
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York
Venezuela
Languages
- Portuguese
- Spanish