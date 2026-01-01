Vanessa focuses her practice on cross-border financings in Latin America. With a background in agency finance, she regularly counsels lenders, developers, and multilateral, regional, and bilateral agencies on project finance, corporate finance, structured finance, equity investment, and capital markets transactions. She is well versed in all aspects of debt financings, including the provision of secured, unsecured, A/B, and syndicated loans, as well as enforcement, having experience in litigation, in-court and out-of-court restructurings and refinancings, and bankruptcies.

Prior to working at Hunton, Vanessa spent over nine years working as in-house counsel for two international finance institutions in Latin America.