How the “Waters of the United States” Proposal Could Impact Prior Converted Cropland
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How the “Waters of the United States” Proposal Could Impact Prior Converted Cropland
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Categories: Environmental, EPA, Water

The “prior converted cropland” exclusion exempts certain agricultural lands from Clean Water Act regulation. The 2025 “waters of the United States” proposed rule seeks to clarify and update this exclusion, making it easier for farmers to demonstrate that their prior converted cropland is not subject to the Clean Water Act. If finalized, the proposal could have significant benefits for agricultural producers nationwide.

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Tags: WOTUS, CWA, Army Corps of Engineers, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Farmers
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