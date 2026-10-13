On September 15, 2026, the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit vacated the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) risk management rule for methylene chloride, a widely used solvent, under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). East Fork Enterprises, Inc. v. EPA, Nos. 24-60227 & 24-60256 (5th Cir. 2026). The rule prohibited 40 uses of methylene chloride and imposed numerous workplace requirements on the remaining 13 industrial and commercial uses, including exposure monitoring and an existing chemical exposure limit roughly ten times more stringent than OSHA’s standards. After a ten-year process of EPA evaluating extensive data on methylene chloride, publishing and then revising a determination that the substance presents an unreasonable risk to human health, and imposing bans on a majority of uses of the substance, including industrial uses and uses in finished products, the Fifth Circuit scrapped the rule, finding EPA exceeded its statutory authority and lacked sufficient evidence to support its rule.
This landmark case is the first time a federal court has substantively interpreted TSCA Section 6 chemical risk evaluation and risk management provisions since Congress overhauled the statute in 2016. The court interpreted key parts of statute, including how EPA must evaluate and regulate existing chemicals, what the “unreasonable risk” safety standard requires, how restrictions on uses of a chemical must be tailored to mitigate the identified risks, and what evidentiary burden EPA must meet. The court also clarified EPA’s role in evaluating worker exposures when there are existing OSHA standards in place for the same chemical and criticized the methods by which EPA concluded that OSHA regulations were insufficient. These issues have been debated and interpreted for almost a decade by EPA (in multiple administrations), stakeholders, and legal practitioners. While this decision is binding precedent only in the Fifth Circuit’s jurisdiction, it certainly can serve to inform future EPA actions and other federal circuit courts that are considering similar TSCA risk management rules.
This decision has implications for not only the methylene chloride regulation but also EPA’s other final TSCA risk management rules, chemicals currently in the risk management rulemaking process, and chemicals further back in the risk evaluation pipeline. The decision could even have implications for EPA’s new chemicals program. Companies that manufacture chemicals or products that use chemicals being reviewed under the TSCA program should pay attention to how EPA chooses to implement the Fifth Circuit’s ruling in its policies and rulemakings moving forward. OSHA regulated employers should do the same, with a focus on whether EPA follows the constraints imposed on the agency by this ruling in its pending and future efforts to regulate workplace chemical exposure.
TSCA Risk Evaluations and Risk Management Rules
EPA’s TSCA chemical risk evaluations and risk management regulations can impact everyone in the chemical’s supply chain, including manufacturers of the chemicals, importers, processors, distributors, and, importantly, users of these chemicals in all types of downstream products and applications. When EPA finds that certain uses of the chemical present an unreasonable risk, these uses can face potential restrictions such as bans, labeling, concentration limits, recordkeeping, downstream notification, and requirements for how the substance can be used. Conversely, when EPA finds that a use of a chemical is safe, the finding will preempt state actions for the same use of the chemical, creating national consistency rather than a patchwork of differing state rules. Thus, the Fifth Circuit’s decision could have broad impacts because it defines what is required of EPA in making TSCA risk determinations and risk management rules.
Key Legal Interpretations of TSCA
In the decision, the Fifth Circuit made the following interpretations of TSCA:
TSCA requires that EPA make separate risk determinations for each use of the chemical it evaluates. TSCA directs EPA to determine whether the manufacture, processing, distribution, use, or disposal of a substance presents an unreasonable risk under the substance’s conditions of use. The prior administration had interpreted this requirement to mean EPA must make a single determination that a substance “as a whole” presents or does not present an unreasonable risk, even though EPA evaluates specific uses of a substance, and not every use of the substance presents a risk.
Since EPA enacted the “whole chemical” policy, this has led to more conservative and arbitrary determinations for chemicals under review. EPA has found that every chemical it has reviewed presented an unreasonable risk, even if only a few or even one condition of use out of many was the driver of that risk finding. This approach has been widely criticized as not authorized by statute, vague, unscientific, confusing to stakeholders, and artificially forcing every condition of use, even safe uses, into the risk management stage where they can be (and have been) regulated by EPA.
In the methylene chloride rule, EPA had revised the risk determination to adopt the “whole chemical approach.” The court found this approach was unlawful because TSCA requires separate risk determinations for each condition of use (each “activity” concerning the chemical). The court reasoned that this interpretation is consistent with the statute’s multiple references to evaluating conditions of use and preemption of state law with respect to condition of use. Further, EPA’s own procedural regulations for risk evaluations at the time the methylene chloride rule was evaluated required separate risk determinations.
EPA cannot assume that personal protective equipment (PPE) is not routinely worn by workers in the workplace. Under the prior administration, EPA revised its risk determinations, including for methylene chloride, to remove the assumption that PPE was used by workers who handle methylene chloride in the workplace. Similar to the whole chemical approach, this policy resulted in more conservative findings of risk. Uses of a chemical EPA originally found to be safe when PPE protections are used were now deemed presenting an unreasonable risk and subject to further regulation. EPA’s reasoning was that it cannot assume all workers wear PPE, thus, to be protective, it must evaluate exposures to workers of methylene chloride as if they are not wearing PPE such as respirators. However, the court found that this approach violated TSCA because TSCA requires EPA account for PPE if it is part of the chemical’s conditions of use (circumstances in which the substance is known, intended, or reasonably foreseen to be used), and PPE is a significant condition of use of methylene chloride. Further, the court found that EPA lacked evidence that workers do not use PPE.
“Unreasonable risk” does not mean zero risk. The court found that EPA took a far more conservative view of what unreasonable risk entails than TSCA intended. In applying Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 603 U.S. 369 (2024), the court independently evaluated whether EPA’s methodology for benchmarking risk in the risk evaluation for methylene chloride was appropriate. The court found EPA’s approach to establishing chemical exposure limits for methylene chloride to be “rife with uncertainties,” lacking in scientific support, failing to consider relevant data, and based on unrealistic benchmark margins of error. The court made clear that unreasonable risk does not mean zero risk, nor does it incorporate any precautionary principle.
TSCA requires EPA to support its findings with substantial evidence in the rulemaking record taken as a whole. The court discussed how this TSCA-specific evidentiary standard is more rigorous than the typical Administrative Procedure Act (APA) “substantial evidence” standard. The TSCA standard requires that EPA base its decision on the entire record, including taking into account whatever in the record detracts from the weight of the agency’s decision, and the decision has to be “what a reasonable mind might accept as adequate” to support the decision.
In applying this standard, the court found that several aspects of EPA’s rule lacked support by substantial evidence in the record taken as a whole. The rule had imposed an eight-hour exposure limit of two parts per million (ppm) and a 15-minute limit of 16 ppm. By comparison, the OSHA methylene chloride standard establishes an eight-hour limit of 25 ppm and a 15-minute limit of 125 ppm. The court found that: (1) EPA’s acute workplace exposure limit was unsupported because EPA based the limits on only one study and discounted contrary, more relevant, and comprehensive data. EPA also disregarded data showing worker deaths at significantly higher concentrations than the exposure limits being proposed, and EPA disregarded the current OSHA standard for methylene chloride; (2) EPA’s chronic exposure limit was unsupported because it relied on one flawed study, ignored relevant evidence that was contrary to its conclusions, inappropriately applied uncertainty factors, failed to respond to significant scientific input, and improperly assumed studies showing increased bilirubin in blood were indicative of liver disease; and (3) EPA assumed workers exposed to methylene chloride did not use PPE, contrary to OSHA standards and disregarding widespread PPE use. The court found that EPA’s expressed concerns that some employees might fall outside OSHA coverage or that some employers might fail to comply did not justify disregarding the agency’s earlier findings about workplace practices. This court found that EPA’s argument that employers were noncompliant was not supported by the data on which EPA claimed to rely.
TSCA only authorizes EPA to regulate a chemical “to the extent necessary” to mitigate the risk, and no more. TSCA requires EPA to regulate a chemical only “to the extent necessary” so that the chemical no longer presents unreasonable risk and to consider the benefits of the chemical, economic impacts, and the availability of technically and economically feasible alternatives. The court found that EPA failed to do so in the methylene chloride rule. EPA adopted a near-complete prohibition as a first resort because it was uncertain whether companies could comply with the proposed chemical exposure limits. The court held that this approach was unlawful because it shifts the burden on regulated entities to prove they can comply with the standard rather than EPA satisfying its burden to demonstrate it was restricting the chemical only to the extent necessary to address the identified risks. The court also found that EPA failed to adequately assess the availability of technically and economically feasible alternatives and ignored the economic feasibility of substitutes, including higher costs, lower productivity, and adverse environmental consequences.
EPA was justified in excluding air and water exposure pathways in its evaluation of methylene chloride. An environmental group petitioner challenged that EPA failed to consider “fenceline communities” who are exposed to methylene chloride through water and air surrounding the facility. While the court did not interpret TSCA’s provisions for scoping of risk evaluations, the court did say a “fair reading” of TSCA leaves “ample latitude” for EPA to exclude exposure pathways when science or methodology is not developed.
What Happens Next?
Companies that manufacture, import, process, distribute, or use chemicals (or products containing these chemicals) currently in the queue for review under the TSCA program should pay attention to how EPA approaches the Fifth Circuit’s ruling. EPA has a robust set of chemicals in its pipeline that are either undergoing or have completed risk evaluations and risk management rules, as shown below:
|
Chemicals with final risk management rules
|
Asbestos (currently being litigated in the Fifth Circuit)
Perchloroethylene (Litigation is currently held in abeyance in the Fifth Circuit.)
Trichloroethylene (currently being litigated in the Third Circuit)
Carbon tetrachloride (Litigation is currently held in abeyance in the Eighth Circuit.)
|
Chemicals undergoing risk management rulemakings
|
1,-bromopropane; n-methylpyrrolidone; C.I. pigment violet 29; cyclic aliphatic bromide cluster (HBCD); 1-4 dioxane; asbestos (legacy uses); formaldehyde; DIDP; DINP; TCEP; 1,1-dichloroethane; 1,2-dichloroethane; 1,3-butadiene; BBP; DEHP, DBP; DCHP
|
Chemicals undergoing risk evaluation
|
Acetaldehyde; acrylonitrile, benzenamine (aniline); vinyl chloride; MBOCA; 1,1,2-trichloroethane; trans-1,2-dichloroethylene; 1,2-dichloropropane; HHCB; TBBPA; ethylene dibromide; o-dichlorobenzene; TTP; phthalic anhydride
|
High priority chemicals
|
4-tert-octylphenol (4-(1,1,3,3-tetramethylbutyl)-phenol); benzene; ethylbenzene; naphthalene; and styrene
EPA will have to decide in the coming months whether and how to review its existing chemicals program work over the last ten years for consistency with the Fifth Circuit’s interpretations of TSCA.
For example, EPA removed the assumption that PPE is used by workers and has used the “whole chemical” approach in every risk determination published. This has resulted in every chemical being found to present an unreasonable risk and having all conditions of use go to risk management. EPA has to decide whether it wants to revise every risk determination for already published risk determinations and/or to implement the use-by-use determination approach and incorporation of PPE considerations in future risk determinations.
For risk evaluations, EPA will have to decide whether to apply the Fifth Circuit’s interpretation of the heightened substantial evidence standard and reevaluate the evidence it relies on to support its risk evaluations. This would involve an evaluation of the relevance and validity of the studies it used and whether it has properly considered other studies in the record that may have differing results. This also involves evaluating whether EPA has used inflated margins of exposure or uncertainty factors and whether its assumptions and methodologies are scientifically defensible. EPA will have to ensure it has a substantial record to support its scientific conclusions. EPA will also have to evaluate if it properly considered current OSHA standards and existing workplace controls for the same chemical. Significantly, EPA will evaluate whether it has sufficient evidence in the record to support findings such as PPE usage rather than relying on unsupported assumptions.
EPA could also apply this heightened evidentiary scrutiny to its decisions for new chemicals because the same “unreasonable risk” standard applies to EPA’s review of new chemicals.
Finally, for risk management rules, EPA will have to decide if it wants to issue revised rules and/or re-evaluate the draft risk management rules to ensure that each rule is sufficiently narrowly tailored to restrict the chemical only to the extent necessary to mitigate the identified risk, rather than banning a substance first and asking for data demonstrating compliance with anything less than a ban.
Additionally, EPA is set to publish a final procedural regulation for chemical risk evaluations. EPA will have to decide whether and if it wants to revise or supplement the rule with the Fifth Circuit’s interpretations of TSCA. This regulation will likely be the first opportunity for EPA to demonstrate whether and how it intends to incorporate the Fifth Circuit ruling.
The decision also raises questions about the role of EPA versus OSHA in setting exposure limits and workplace standards for worker exposures to chemicals. The court reinforced that EPA cannot arbitrarily deviate from existing OSHA standards or disregard real-world worker safety practices if the data does not support it (as it did not here). EPA must coordinate with OSHA in its development of workplace safety rules, as is already required under TSCA Section 9.
All of these considerations are further complicated by agency resource constraints, statutory deadlines for risk evaluations and risk management rules that have been missed, and only two years left of the current administration to implement changes.
Companies regulated by TSCA should pay close attention to how EPA addresses its risk evaluations and risk management rules in its own policies and in the courts. The court decision also highlights the significance of providing data and input to EPA during the rulemaking process, early and often. This includes exposure data, information on real-world workplace practices using the chemical, and scientific studies. EPA has to ensure it has a robust administrative record to support its risk findings and that it properly considers the entire record as a whole.
- Counsel
Javaneh draws on her broad in-house and private practice experience to counsel clients on chemical and environmental regulatory and compliance matters. She assists clients with regulatory compliance, advocacy before federal ...
- Partner
Susan focuses her practice on labor, employment, and OSHA compliance, defense, and crisis response. She provides comprehensive OSHA representation of employers across all industry sectors. She has counseled and defended ...
- Partner
Rachel is a trusted advisor to clients navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of environmental law and corporate sustainability. With over 15 years of experience across private practice, in government service, and as in-house ...
- Associate
Lily represents employers and institutions in a wide range of labor, employment, and compliance matters nationwide. She brings over a decade of experience in employment law, particularly discrimination matters, and ...
- Senior Attorney
John counsels clients on a wide range of environmental and administrative law issues arising under federal and state laws. As a former US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) attorney, John uses his agency experience to assist ...
Search
Recent Posts
Categories
- Agreements
- Air
- Batteries
- California
- Carbon
- Carbon Markets
- CERCLA
- Chemicals
- Climate
- Coal
- Duty to Defend
- Election
- Endangered Species
- Energy Transition
- Enforcement
- Environmental
- Environmental Justice
- Environmental Law
- EPA
- ESG
- General
- General Liability
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Natural Resources
- Oil & Gas
- Permitting
- PFAS
- Policy
- Renewables
- Trade Agreements
- Utilities
- Waste
- Water
Tags
- 2015 Standards
- 2018 Farm Bill
- 2020 Presidential Election
- 2022 Scoping Plan for Achieving Carbon Neutrality
- 316(b)
- 3D Printer
- 3D Printing
- 4(d) Rule
- 404
- 404 permits
- 404(g)
- 45Q
- AB 1200
- AB 2503
- AB 617
- Abeyance
- ABS
- ACE
- Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Sytrene
- Active Guidance
- ADAO
- Adaptation
- Adjacent
- Administration
- Administrative Agencies
- Administrative Law
- Administrative Procedure Act
- Administrator Pruitt
- Adverse Modification
- Advertising
- Advisory Opinions
- Affordable Clean Energy
- Aftermarket Parts
- Agency
- Agency Budget
- Agency Finance
- Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry
- Agency Guidance
- Agency Interpretation
- Agent
- Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018
- Air
- Air Emissions
- Air Permit
- Air Pollution
- Air Quality
- Air Quality Implementation Plan
- Air Quality Management District
- Air Quality Management Plan
- ALARP
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Algae
- Allco Finance Unlimited v. Klee
- Allegheny
- Alternative Energy Portfolio
- Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard
- Ambient Air
- Amendments
- America's Water Infrastructure Act
- American Bar Association
- American Jobs Plan
- AMLO
- Anadarko Petroleum
- Andrés Manuel López Obrador
- Annie Kuster
- Anthony Kennedy
- Anti-Backsliding
- Anti-terrorism
- Antibacterial
- Antitrust
- AOC
- APA
- Appropriations
- APS
- AQMP
- Aquaculture
- Arbitration
- Arctice Grayling
- Arizona
- Army Corps of Engineers
- ARPA-E
- Articles
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Artificial Island transmission project
- Asbestos
- Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
- Assumption
- Atlantic Coast Natural Gas Pipeline
- Audubon Society
- Auer
- Auer Deference
- Automobile
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Auxiliary Emissions Control Devices
- Aviation
- BAAQMD
- Backstop Siting
- Backup generators
- BACT
- Bag Ban
- Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act
- Bankruptcy
- BART
- Baseload
- Batteries
- battery storage
- Bay Area Air Quality Management District
- Beauty products
- Beneficial Use
- Beneficial Use and Reuse
- Bernie Sanders
- Best Available Control Technologies
- Beto O'Rourke
- BGEPA
- Biden Administration
- Bilateral Investment Treaty
- Biological Opinion
- Bipartisan Budget Act
- BIT
- Black-Capped Vireo
- BLM
- Blue Ribbon Task Force
- BOEM
- BOP
- Boston
- Boundary
- Brand Memo
- Brent Spar
- Brett Kavanaugh
- Brownfields
- BSEE
- Budget Proposal
- Bureau of Land Management
- Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
- CAA
- CAISO
- Cal-OSHA
- CalEPA
- California
- California Air Resources Board
- California Coastal Act
- California Consumer Protection Act of 2018
- California Department of Public Health
- California Department of Toxic Substances
- California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA)
- California Environmental Public Health and Workers Defense Act of 2019
- California Environmental Quality Act
- California Law
- California Legislature
- California Mining
- California Ocean Protection Council
- California OEHHA
- California Proposition 13
- California Proposition 65
- California Regional Water Quality Control Boards
- California State Lands Commission
- California State Water Resources Control Board
- California Superior Courts
- California Title 8
- California Water Code section 13304
- California-China Clean Technology Partnership
- California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act
- CalRecycle
- Canada
- Cannabis
- Cap In Place
- Cap-and-Trade
- Capital Asset Pricing Model
- CAPP
- CARB
- Carbon Capture
- Carbon Capture and Sequestration
- Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Program
- Carbon Capture Large-Scale Pilot Projects
- Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage
- Carbon Credits
- Carbon Dioxide
- Carbon Dioxide Removal
- Carbon Intensity
- Carbon Markets
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Carbon Utilization
- CASAC
- Categorical Exclusion
- CBD
- CBI
- CCPA
- CCPS
- CCR
- CCR Rule
- CCS
- CCS Alliance
- CCUS
- CDP
- CDR
- CECP
- CEJST
- Center for Chemical Process Safety
- Centralized Waste Treatment
- CEQ
- CEQA
- CERCLA
- Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity
- Certification
- Certified Unified Program Agencies
- CESER
- CFATS
- CFCs
- CFE
- CGL
- Chambers USA
- Chapter 91
- Chemical
- Chemical Data Reporting
- Chemical Exposure
- Chemical Risk Assessment
- Chemical Safety Board
- Chemicals
- Cheryl LaFleur
- Chevron Deference
- Cheyenne River Sioux
- Chloroflourocarbons
- Chlorpyrifos
- Chrysotile Asbestos
- CIP
- Circular Economy
- CITES
- Citizen Petition
- Citizen Suit
- Civil Penalties
- Civiletti
- Claims-Made
- Class VI
- Class VI Primacy
- Class VI Underground Injection Control
- Clean Air Act
- Clean Development Mechanism
- Clean Energy
- Clean Energy Resources
- Clean Energy Standard
- Clean Hydrogen
- Clean Peak Energy Certificates
- Clean Power Plan
- Clean Water Act
- Clean Water Act Section 401
- Clean Water Act Section 404
- Cleaning Products
- Cleanup
- Climate
- Climate Change
- Climate Disclosure
- Closure by Removal
- CNTs
- CO2
- CO2 Emissions
- Coakley Order
- Coal
- Coal Ash
- Coal Ash Basins
- Coal Combustion Residuals
- Coal Leasing Moratorium
- Coal Mine Health and Safety Act
- Coal Production
- Coalition for Competitive Electricity v. Zibelman
- Coastal
- Coastal Zone Management Act
- Colorado
- Comisión Federal de Electricidad
- Commercial General Liability
- Commercial Information
- Common Law
- Community Air Protection Program
- Compliance
- Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act
- concurrent-remedies doctrine
- Confidential Business Information
- Congress
- Congressional Research Service
- Congressional Review Act
- Consent Decree
- Conservation Easement
- Considerations
- Constitutional Law
- Consultation
- Consumer Data
- Consumer Product Exposure Warnings
- Consumer Products
- Consumer Products Safety Commission
- Contaminated Sites
- Contribution Threshold
- Controlled Substances Act of 1970
- Cook Inlet
- Cookware
- Cooling Water Intake Structures
- Cooperative Federalism
- COP26
- COP28
- COP28 Agreement
- Coronavirus/COVID-19
- Corporate Governance
- Corporate Social Responsibility
- Corporate Sustainability
- Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)
- Corporate Valuation
- Corps
- Cosmetics
- Cost of regulation
- Council on Environmental Quality
- County of Maui
- COVID-19
- CPCN
- CPECs
- CPP
- CPS
- CPSC
- CPUC
- CRA
- Criminal Enforcement
- Critical Electric Infrastructure Information
- Critical Habitat
- Critical Habitat Designation
- Critical Infrastructure
- Critical Infrastructure Protection
- Critical Materials
- Critical Minerals
- Critical Minerals Committee
- Cross-State Air Pollution Rule
- CSA
- CSAG
- CSAPR
- CSB
- CSR
- CSR reports
- CSR Standards
- CSR- and ESG-related risks
- Cultural Resources
- CWA
- CWA Citizen Suit
- CWA section 401
- CWA Section 404
- Cyber-Related Risks
- Cybersecurity
- D&O
- D&O Insurance
- Dakota Access Pipeline
- DAPL
- DARTIC
- Data
- Data Centers
- Data Security
- DC Circuit
- DC Circuit Court of Appeals
- DCH
- Deadline Suits
- Deadlines
- Decarbonization
- Decommissioning
- Deep-Well Injection
- Defeat Devices
- Defense Costs
- Deference
- Deidre G. Duncan
- Delisting
- Democratic Debate
- DEP
- Department of Defense
- Department of Energy
- Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
- Department of Justice
- Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Department of Labor
- Department of the Interior
- Department of Transportation
- Designations
- Development
- Device
- Diligent Prosecution
- Dioxane
- Director’s Order
- Directors & Officers
- Discharge
- Diversity and Inclusion
- DJSI
- DOD
- DOE
- DOER
- DOI
- DOJ
- DOJ ENRD
- Domestic Energy Policy
- Domestic Terrorism
- DOSH
- DOT
- Dow Jones Sustainability Index
- DPR
- DPU
- Draft
- Draft EA
- Draft Environmental Assessment
- drinking water
- Drinking Water Standards
- Drought
- DTSC
- Due Diligence
- Duke Energy
- Duty to Defend
- Dynamic Scoring
- E&P Wastes
- EA
- eagle
- Eagle Take Permit
- Earth Day
- Economic Impact
- Economic Impacts
- Effluent
- Effluent Guidelines
- Effluent Limitations
- EHSS
- EIS
- EJSCREEN
- Election 2020
- Electric Ratepayers
- Electric Transmission
- Electric Vehicles
- Electricity
- Electricity Markets
- ELG
- ELGs
- Elizabeth E. Aldridge
- Elizabeth Warren
- Emergency generators
- Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act
- Emergency Response
- Emergency Support Functions
- Emerging Contaminants
- Emission Caps
- Emission Control Requirements
- Emission Reduction Credits
- Emissions
- Emissions Caps
- emissions reporting
- Emphasis List
- Endangered Species
- Endangered Species Act
- Energy
- Energy Dominance Financing
- Energy Industry
- Energy Infrastructure
- Energy Loan Programs Office
- Energy Package Insurance
- Energy Policy Act
- Energy Reforms
- Energy Storage
- Energy Transition
- Enforcement
- Enforcement Discretion
- Enforcement statistics
- Engine Certification
- Enhanced Oil Recovery
- ENRD
- Environment
- Environment and Natural Resources Division
- Environmental
- Environmental and Social Governance
- Environmental Appeals Board
- Environmental Assessment
- Environmental Bar
- Environmental Compliance
- Environmental Crimes
- Environmental Defense Fund
- Environmental Disclosure
- Environmental Due Diligence
- Environmental Enforcement
- Environmental Groups
- Environmental Impact Statement
- Environmental Justice
- Environmental Justice and Equity Board
- Environmental Law
- Environmental Law Institute
- Environmental Markets
- Environmental Permitting
- Environmental Protection Agency
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Environmental Rights
- Environmental Social and Corporate Governance
- Environmental Social and Governance
- Environmental Social Governance
- Environmental Social Justice
- Environmental Transactions
- EO 13891
- EOR
- EP3
- EP4
- EPA
- EPA audit policy
- EPR
- EPR Laws
- Equator Principles
- Equator Principles Association
- ERC
- ESA
- ESA consultation
- ESA section 7 consultation
- ESG
- ESG Diligence
- ETP
- EU
- European Climate Law
- European Green Deal
- European Sustainability Reporting Standards
- European Union
- Evaluation of Regionalization for Potential New Wastewater Systems
- EVs
- Exceptional Events
- Exceptional Events Rule
- Excess Insurance
- Excess Liability
- Exchange Act
- Executive Compensation
- Executive Memorandum
- Executive Office for United States Attorneys
- Executive Order (EO)
- Executive Order 13777
- Executive Order 14008
- Executive Order N-8-23
- Executive Orders
- Exemption
- Extended producer Responsibility
- Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)
- Fair and Equitable Treatment
- Fair Labor Standards Act
- FAR
- Farmers
- Fashion Accountability Acts
- FAST Act
- FAST-41
- Fathead Minnow
- Fatmucket Mussel
- FDA
- FECM
- Federal Acquisition Regulations
- Federal Action
- Federal Agencies
- Federal Agency Action
- Federal Agency Rulemaking
- Federal Aviation Administration
- Federal Budget
- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- Federal Lands
- Federal Permit
- Federal Power Act
- Federal Preemption
- Federal Register
- Federal Rule 20
- Federal Rule 71.1
- Federalism
- Fees
- FERC
- FET
- Fiduciary Liability
- FIFRA
- Fifth Circuit
- Final Rule
- Financial Information
- Fireworks
- First Amendment
- Fishing Industry
- Flaring
- Flint
- FloaTEC LLC
- Flood Infrastructure Funding
- Flood Mitigation
- Florida
- FLSA
- FOIA
- Food
- Food and Beverage Manufacturers
- Food and Drug Administration
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Food Loss and Waste
- Food Marketing Institute
- Food Marketing Institute v. Argus Leader Media
- Food Waste
- Food Waste Reduction Alliance
- Fossil Fuels
- Fourth Circuit
- Fourth of July
- FPA
- FPA Preemption
- FPA section 202(c)
- FPOS
- Fracking
- Framework
- Framework Rule
- Fraud
- Free Trade Agreement
- Freedom of Information Act
- Freeport
- FSLA
- FTA
- Funding for Environmental Protection
- Funding Mechanism
- FUTURE Act
- FWS
- FY2017 budget
- FY2018
- GAO
- Gas
- GDPR
- Gender Equality
- General Data Protection Regulation
- General Industrial Stormwater Permit
- General Permit
- GenX
- George Clemon Freeman Jr.
- GHG
- GHG Emissions
- GHG Emissions Renewable Portfolio Standard
- Gilbert & Sullivan
- Global Carbon Markets
- Global Climate Negotiations
- Global Reporting Initiative
- Global Warming Solutions Act
- Glyphosate
- GOM
- Good Neighbor Obligation
- Good Neighbor Provision
- Government Investigations
- Grand River Dam Authority
- Grassroots Activisim
- Green Admendment
- Green Communities Act
- Green Deal
- Green New Deal
- Green New Deal; Climate Change
- Greenhouse Gas
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Greenhouse Gas Protocol
- Greenhouse Gas Protocol Initiative
- Greenhouse Gases
- Grid
- Grid Connection and Congestion Management Act
- grid reliability
- grid study
- Grocery Manufacturers Association
- Groundwater
- Guam
- Guidance
- Guidance Portal
- Gulf of Mexico
- Habitat
- Hardrock Mining Rule
- Harmful Algal Blooms
- Hawaii
- Hawkes
- Hazardous Air Pollutants
- Hazardous Materials Regulations
- Hazardous Waste
- HBCD
- HCFCs
- Health
- Health Advisories
- Health Advisory
- Health and Safety
- HECT
- Hemp
- HFCs
- High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Highly Reactive Volatile Organic Compound Emissions Cap and Trade
- Historical Matter
- HMR
- Holder
- Homeland Security
- Hoopa Valley Tribe
- House
- House of Representatives
- Houston Casualty
- Human Health Toxicity Values
- Human Rights
- Hurricane Harvey
- Hydraulic Fracturing
- Hydroelectric Relicensing
- Hydrofluorocarbons
- Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)
- Hydrogen
- Hydrogen Energy Earthshot
- Hydrological Connection Theory
- Hydropower
- ICMM
- ICSID
- IFC Performance Standards
- IGP
- IIA
- IIJA
- Impaired Waterbodies
- Impaired Waters
- Impairment
- Incident Response
- Incidental Take
- incidental take statement
- Indian Lands
- Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge
- Indonesia
- Industrial Accidents
- Industrial Hemp
- Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response Plan
- Inflaction Reduction Act
- Infrastructure
- Infrastructure Development
- Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)
- infrastructure security
- Initial & Boundary
- Innovation
- Inside Look
- Inspections
- Insurance
- Insurance Recovery
- Integrated Science Assessment
- Interagency Review
- Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
- Interior
- International Arbitration
- International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes
- International Council on Mining and Metals
- International Energy Agency
- International Environmental Law
- International Investment Agreements
- International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association
- Interstate Transport
- Intervention
- Investment Risk Assessment
- IPCC
- IRIS
- IRIS Review
- IRS
- ISO-NE
- ISOs
- ITEK
- Jay Inslee
- Jewell
- Joe Biden
- John Hickenlooper
- Joint Venture Provision
- Judicial Review
- Judiciary
- Jurisdiction
- Jurisdictional Determination
- Justice40
- Kamala Harris
- Kavanaugh
- Kenk’s amphipod
- Kevin McIntyre
- Keystone XL
- Kigali Amendment
- Kisor
- Kisor Deference
- Kyoto Protocol
- Lake Erie
- Lake Powell Pipeline Project
- Lampsilis Siliquoidea
- Land Use
- Late Notice
- Lautenberg Act
- Law360
- LCPFAC SNUR
- LDC
- LDNR
- Lead
- Lead and Copper Rule
- Lease Sale
- Legislation
- Legislative Developments
- Lesser Prairie Chicken
- Li-ion
- Liability
- Liability Insured
- Linear
- Liquefied Natural Gas
- Lithium-ion batteries
- Litigation
- Lloyd’s of London
- Lloyds
- LNG
- London Protocol
- Long-Form Warning
- Look-back period
- Louisiana Department of Natural Resources
- Low Carbon Fuel Standard
- MA DOER
- Maine
- Maine Department of Environmental Protection
- Maintenance Fees
- Malaysia
- Manufactured Products
- Manufacturer
- Manufacturers
- Manufacturing
- Marijuana
- Maritime
- Markets
- Masias
- Mass Emissions Cap and Trade
- Massachusetts
- Massachusetts AG
- Massachusetts Clean Energy Center
- Massachusetts Climate Act
- Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources
- Massachusetts Global Warming Solutions Act
- MassCEC
- MATS
- Maximum Contaminant Levels
- MBTA
- MBTA; Wind Energy; Renewable Energy; protected species; natural resources; USFWS
- McGraw-Edison
- McIntyre
- MCL
- MCLG
- MCLs
- McNamee
- MEA
- MECT
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Methane
- methane emissions
- Methane Repeal Rule
- Methylene Chloride
- Michigan
- microplastics
- Midnight Rule
- Midstream
- Migratory Bird Treaty Act
- Migratory Birds Treaty Act
- Millennium Pipeline
- Mineral Law of 1872
- Mineral Leasing Act
- Mineral Policy
- Mining
- Mining Claims
- Minnesota
- Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA)
- Misbranding
- Mitigation
- Mitigation Rule
- MLP
- Modification
- Monitoring
- Monsanto
- Montana
- Montreal Protocol
- Moratorium
- MOU
- Mountain Valley Pipeline
- MSGP
- Multi-Sector General Permit
- Multiyear Plan for Energy Sector Cybersecurity
- Mulvaney
- Murray
- Murray Energy
- MVP
- NAAQS
- NAFTA
- NAIOP
- NALs
- Nancy Pelosi
- NATA
- National Ambient Air Quality Standards
- National Compliance Initiatives
- National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center
- National Defense Authorization Act
- National Determined Contributions
- National Emergency
- National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives
- National Enforcement Initiatives
- National Environmental Policy Act
- National Historic Preservation Act
- National Hydro Association
- National Marine Fisheries Service
- National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration
- National Parks and Conservation Ass’n v. Morton
- National Petroleum Council
- National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System
- National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES)
- National Pollution Discharge Elimination System
- National Primary Drinking Water Regulation
- National Priorities List
- National Recycling Strategy
- National Register of Historic Places
- National Restaurant Association
- National Security
- Nationwide Permit
- Native American Law
- Natural Gas
- Natural Gas Act
- Natural Gas Leak Abatement Program
- Natural Gas Pipeline Certification
- Natural Gas Pipelines
- Natural Resource Damages
- Natural Resources
- Navigable waters
- NCCIC
- NCI
- NEC
- NECIs
- NEI
- Neil Chatterjee
- NELs
- NEPA
- NEPA Policy
- NEPA Review
- NERC
- NESCOE
- Net-Zero Emissions
- Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- New Chemicals Review Program
- New Rule
- New Source Review
- New York
- New York Department of Environmental Conservation
- New York State Department of Taxation and Finance
- NGA
- NGO
- NHPA
- NHTSA
- NIETC
- Ninth Circuit
- nitrogen dioxide
- NMFS
- No Exposure Certification Identification Number
- No-Action Letter
- NOAA
- NOI
- NONA
- Nonapplicability Identification Number
- Nonattainment
- Nonpoint Source
- North American Electric Reliability Corporation
- North Dakota
- Notice
- Notice of Proposed Rulemaking
- NPDES
- NPDES Delegation
- NPDWR
- NPL
- NPRM
- NSPS
- NSR
- Nuclear
- Nuclear Energy
- NWP
- NY PSC
- Obama
- OBBB
- Occupational Safety and Health Act
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration
- OCE
- OECA
- OEHHA
- OEJECR
- Office of Civil Enforcement
- Office of Cybersecurity Energy Security and Emergency Response
- Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability
- Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance
- Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA)
- Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights
- Office of Federal Register
- Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs
- Office of Management and Budget
- Office of Natural Resources
- Office of Water
- Offshore Energy
- Offshore Platforms
- Offshore Wind
- Offshore wind energy
- Ohio
- Oil
- Oil & Gas
- Oil and Gas
- Oil and Gas Production
- Oil and Gas Wastewater
- Oil Pipelines
- Oil Pollution Act
- OIRA
- Oklahoma
- OMB
- One Federal Decision
- One Federal Plan
- OPA
- Oregon
- OSHA
- Outer Continental Shelf
- OW
- Ozone
- Pacific OCS Region
- Packaging
- Paperwork Reduction Act
- Paris Agreement
- Paris Climate Accord
- Paris Climate Agreement
- Particulate Matter
- Partido Revolucionario Institucional
- Passaic River
- PATH Act
- PBT
- PCBs
- PEMEX
- Penalties
- Penalty
- PennEast Pipeline
- Pennsylvania
- Perfluoroalkyl
- Permian Basin
- Permitting
- Pesticide Devices
- Pesticides
- Pete Buttigieg
- Petition
- Petition for Rulemaking
- Petitions for Objection
- PetraNova
- Petrochemical Regulation
- Petróleos Mexicanos
- Petroleum Products
- PFAS
- PFAS Action Plan
- PFAS in Products State Law Tracker
- PFAS Reporting Rule
- PFAS Strategic Roadmap
- PFBA
- PFBS
- PFNA
- PFOA
- PFOS
- PHMSA
- Physicians for Social Responsibility
- Pimphales Promelas
- PIP
- Pipe Manufacturing
- Pipeline
- Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
- Pipeline Attacks
- Pipeline Construction
- Pipeline Safety
- Pipelines
- PIPES
- Plastic
- Plastic Carryout bag
- PNAS
- POCSR
- Point Source
- Point Source Discharge
- Policy
- Policy Statement
- Pollution
- Pollution Exclusion
- Pollution Liability
- Pollution Prevention for Healthy People and Puget Sound Act
- Polyalkyl
- Polyfluoroalkyl
- Port of Los Angeles
- Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act
- Potentially Responsible Party
- POTW
- PRA
- Practical Law
- Precedent
- Preconstruction Authorizations
- Preemption
- Prejudice
- Preliminary Injunction
- President Biden
- President Trump
- Presidential Transition
- PRGs
- PRI
- Priebus
- Principal
- Principles for Responsible Investments
- Priority Pollutants
- Privacy
- Process Safety Management
- Produced Water
- Product Packaging
- Product Safety
- Production Cuts
- Production Sharing Contract
- Prohibition on Sale
- Project Development
- Prop. 65
- Proposition 65
- Protected Species
- Protecting Our Conserved Lands Act of 2019
- PRP
- Pruitt
- Pruitt Task Force
- PSC
- PSD
- PSH
- PSM
- Public Comment
- Public Lands
- Public Utilities
- Publicly Owned Treatment Works
- Pumped Storage Hydropower
- PURPA
- Quality Assurance Plan
- R-Project Transmission Line
- Racing Vehicles
- RAGAGEP
- Railroad Commission
- Railroad Commission of Texas
- Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC)
- Rapanos
- RBI
- RCRA
- RCRA Subtitle D
- REACH
- Reasonable Progress Plans
- RECLAIM
- Reconsideration
- RECs
- Redevelopment
- Refinery
- Reform
- Reforma Energética
- Regional Clean Air Incentives Market
- Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs
- Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)
- Regional Haze
- Regional Water Quality Control Boards
- Registration Evaluation Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals
- Regulation
- Regulation and Enforcement
- Regulation S-K
- Regulation S-X
- Regulations
- Regulatory
- Regulatory Agenda
- Regulatory Freeze
- Regulatory Guidance
- Regulatory Programs
- Regulatory Reform
- Regulatory Review
- Reliability
- Reliability Safety Valve
- Remediation
- Removal Action
- Renewable
- Renewable Energy
- Renewable Energy Certificates
- Renewable Energy Portfolio
- Renewable Fuel Standards
- Renewable Portfolio Standard
- Renewables
- Renewals
- Reporting
- Request for Information
- ReRED
- Rescind
- Resilience of the Bulk Power System
- Resource Conservation and Recovery Act
- Responsible Business Initiative
- Restoration
- Restriction of Hazardous Substances
- Retail
- Retailers
- Retained
- Retroactivity
- Return on Equity
- RFS
- RHA
- Richard Glick
- Rigs to Reefs
- RIN
- Ripeness
- Risk and Technology Review
- Risk Assessment
- Risk Evaluation
- Risk Management
- Risk Management Plan
- Risk Management Program
- Risk Management Regulations
- Rivers and Harbors Act
- RMP
- Roadmap Release
- Roanoke River Basin Association
- Robert Powelson
- ROE
- ROEs
- RoHS
- Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
- Roundup
- Royalties
- RPS
- RRBA
- RRC
- RTR
- Rule 14a-8(i)(7)
- Rule 65(c)
- Rulemaking
- Russia
- SAB
- Sackett
- Sacred Sites
- SAFE
- Safe Drinking Water Act
- Safe Harbor
- Safe Harbor Regulation
- Safe Harbor Warning
- Safer Consumer Products
- SAFETY Act
- Safety Management System
- San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board
- SASB
- SaskPower’s Boundary Dam Unit 3
- SB 1371
- SCAQMD
- Science
- Science Advisory Board
- Science Advisory Board (SAB)
- Scope
- Scope 1
- Scope 2
- Scope 3
- Scott Pruitt
- SCOTUS
- SDWA
- SEC
- Section 10
- Section 104 Request
- Section 114 Request
- Section 179B(b)
- Section 208 Request
- Section 308 Request
- Section 4
- Section 401
- Section 404
- Section 408
- Section 45Q
- Section 5
- Section 6(b)
- Securities Act
- Securities and Exchange Commission
- Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Securities Law
- Seismicity
- Seminole Rock
- Senate
- Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee
- Senator Lamar Alexander
- SEP
- SEPs
- Services
- Settlements
- Sewage
- Shareholder Lawsuits
- Shutdown
- Sierra Club
- Significant Figures
- Significant Guidance
- Significant New Use Rule
- SIP
- Smelter
- SNUR
- Social
- Social Media
- Solar
- Solid Waste
- South China Sea
- South Coast Air Quality Management District
- SPCC
- Species
- SPEED Act
- Spill Prevention Control and Countermeasure Rule
- SSB 5135
- SSM SIP Call
- Stabilization Clause
- Standing
- Standing Rock Sioux
- Stare Decisis
- State
- State Administrative Appeals
- State Air Pollution Control Board
- State Constitutions
- State Environmental Quality Review Act
- State Implementation Plan
- State Law
- State Water Resources Control Board
- States
- Statute
- Statute of Limitations
- Statutory Authority
- Statutory Interpretation
- Stormwater
- Strategic
- Straw Proposal
- Subrogation
- sulfur dioxide
- Sunset Review
- Superfund
- Supplemental Environmental Projects
- Supply Chain
- Supreme Court
- Supreme Court of Texas
- Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS)
- Surface Mining Act
- Surface Mining and Reclamation Act
- Surface Water Discharge
- Susan Bodine
- Sustainability
- Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
- Sustainable Development Goals
- Sustainable Investing
- SWDA
- Switzerland
- SWRCB
- Tailings Storage Facility
- Take
- Take Prohibition
- Takings
- Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
- Tax
- Tax Credit
- Tax Credits
- Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
- Tax Reform
- Taxonomy Regulation
- TCEQ
- TCI
- Temporary Policy
- TERP
- Texas
- Texas Alliance of Energy Producers
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
- Texas Legislature
- Texas Railroad Commission
- Texas Water Development Board
- Thailand
- THC
- The European Commission
- The Mikado
- The Treasury Department
- The Water Infrastructure Improvements Act
- the WIIN Act
- Third Circuit
- Threatened Species
- Title V
- TMDL
- TMDLs
- TNALs
- Toledo
- Tolling Order
- Total Maximum Daily Load
- Toxic Chemicals
- Toxic Substances Control Act
- Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)
- Toxics
- Toxics Release Inventory
- Transcos
- Transition
- Transmission
- Transparency
- Transport
- Treasury
- Treaty Rights
- Trends
- TRI
- Tribal Rights
- Tribes
- Trump
- Trump Administration
- TSA
- TSCA
- TSF
- TWDB
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
- U.S. Senate
- Ultimate Net Loss
- UNCLOS
- Underground Injection Wells
- Underground Storage Tank
- UNFCCC
- Unified Agenda
- United Airlines
- United Nations
- United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
- Urgenda
- US Army Corps of Engineers
- US Chemical Safety Board
- US Climate Alliance
- US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
- US Customs and Border Protection
- US Department of Agriculture
- US Environmental Protection Agency
- US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- US Fish and Wildlife Service
- US FWS
- US SAFETY Act
- US Securities and Exchange Commission
- US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
- US Supreme Court
- USACE
- USDA
- USDOT
- USFWS
- USMCA
- Utilities
- Utility
- Vapor Intrusion
- Vapor Recovery Units
- VCP
- Venting
- Veto
- Village of Old Mill Creek. v. Star
- Vineyard Wind
- Virginia
- Virginia Clean Economy Act
- Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund
- Virginia Department of Environmental Quality
- Virginia State Corporation Commission
- Vision of Corporation Finance
- VOCs
- Volatile Organic Compounds
- Voluntary Cleanup Program
- Voluntary Remediation
- Waiver
- Waiver Period
- Warnings
- Washington
- Waste
- Waste Discharge Identification Number
- Waste Electrical and Electric Equipment
- Waste Permitting
- Wasted Food
- Wastewater
- Wastewater Treatment
- Water
- Water Quality Certification
- Water Quality Criteria
- Water Regulation
- Water Reuse
- Water Supply and Management
- Water Systems
- Waterfront
- Waters
- Waters of the United States
- WDID
- WEA
- WEEE
- Well Blowout
- Well Control Rule
- WET Tests
- Wetlands
- Whole Effluent Testing
- Wholesale Electricity
- WildEarth Guardians
- Wildfire
- Wind
- Wind Energy
- Wind Energy Area
- Wind Farms
- Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative
- Winter v. NRDC
- Withdrawal or Reinstatement
- World Bank Group Equator Principles
- Worst-Case Discharge
- WOTUS
- WQBELs
- WQC
- Wyoming
- Zero Emissions
- Zero-Emissions Vehicle Initiative
- Zinke
Authors
- Walter J. Andrews
- Fatima Anjum
- John J. Beardsworth, Jr.
- Timothy E. Biller
- John R. Bobka
- George Borovas
- Lawrence J. Bracken II
- Shannon S. Broome
- Karma B. Brown
- Samuel L. Brown
- F. William Brownell
- Courtney Cochran Butler
- Aaron J. Carroll
- E. Carter Chandler Clements
- Benjamin Y. Cooper IV
- Eric S. Crusius
- Christopher J. Cunio
- Alexandra B. Cunningham
- Field Daniel
- Andrea DeField
- Douglas L. Dua
- Deidre G. Duncan
- Chloe Dupre
- Frederick R. Eames
- Kevin S. Elliker
- Clare Ellis
- Latosha M. Ellis
- Joanna D. Enns
- Geoffrey B. Fehling
- Hannah Flint
- Steven C. Friend
- Kevin E. Gaunt
- Andrew G. Geyer
- Roger C. Gibboni
- Sevren R. Gourley
- Elisabeth R. Gunther
- Steven M. Haas
- Alexandra Hamilton
- James W. Head
- Elizabeth L. Horner
- Patrick Jamieson
- Kevin W. Jones
- Laura Ellen Jones
- Dan J. Jordanger
- Ryan T. Ketchum
- Jonathan H. Kim
- Scott H. Kimpel
- Abigail Klauer
- Charles H. Knauss
- Katherine Kulbok
- J. Pierce Lamberson
- Lucinda Minton Langworthy
- Charlotte E. Leszinske
- Brian R. Levey
- Michael S. Levine
- Elbert Lin
- Eric R. Link
- David S. Lowman, Jr.
- Erika Maley
- Sadie Mapstone
- James Martin
- Jeffrey N. Martin
- Lorelie S. Masters
- Patrick M. McDermott
- Kerry L. McGrath
- Robert J. McNamara
- Nathan R. Menard
- Michael J. Messonnier, Jr.
- Todd S. Mikolop
- Lily Monfort
- Angela Morrison
- Michael J. Mueller
- Eric J. Murdock
- Ted J. Murphy
- William L. Newton
- Paul T. Nyffeler, PhD
- Peter K. O’Brien
- G. Michael O’Leary
- Evangeline C. Paschal
- Kate Perkins
- Shemin V. Proctor
- Myles F. Reynolds
- Doris Rodríguez
- Brent A. Rosser
- Rachel Saltzman
- Arthur E. Schmalz
- Penny A. Shamblin
- Michael R. Shebelskie
- George P. Sibley, III
- Joseph C. Stanko
- Brian T. Stansbury
- Martin P. Stratte
- Javaneh S. Tarter
- Thomas W. Taylor
- David Arthur Terry
- Linda Trees
- Andrew J. Turner
- Emily Burkhardt Vicente
- Carl von Merz
- Ayesha K. Waheed
- Gregory R. Wall
- Daniel C. Warren
- Thomas R. Waskom
- Malcolm C. Weiss
- Susan F. Wiltsie
Archives
- October 2026
- September 2026
- August 2026
- July 2026
- June 2026
- May 2026
- April 2026
- March 2026
- February 2026
- January 2026
- December 2025
- November 2025
- October 2025
- September 2025
- August 2025
- July 2025
- June 2025
- May 2025
- April 2025
- March 2025
- February 2025
- January 2025
- December 2024
- October 2024
- September 2024
- August 2024
- July 2024
- June 2024
- May 2024
- April 2024
- March 2024
- February 2024
- January 2024
- December 2023
- November 2023
- October 2023
- September 2023
- August 2023
- July 2023
- June 2023
- May 2023
- April 2023
- March 2023
- February 2023
- January 2023
- December 2022
- November 2022
- October 2022
- September 2022
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016