Disparate Impact in Name Only: What Federal Agencies’ Shift to Intentional Discrimination Theory Means for Colleges and Universities

Over the past fourteen months, executive and administrative actions have repeatedly undercut disparate impact as a theory of liability under federal civil rights law. An Executive Order in April 2025 directed agencies to deprioritize disparate impact enforcement. Agency action followed, including: an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) directive in September 2025 ordering investigators to close all pending disparate impact charges; a Department of Justice (DOJ) final rule in December 2025 removing disparate impact liability from its Title VI implementing regulations; a DOJ Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) opinion issued on June 9, 2026 concluding that the EEOC’s Title VII disparate impact guidelines are unconstitutional as currently applied; and, most recently, the Department of Education (ED)’s final rule effective July 24, 2026 rescinding the ED’s own Title VI disparate impact regulations.

For colleges and universities, the practical implications of these changes are nuanced. The federal government has not eliminated disparate impact evidence – it has repositioned it. Statistical outcome data remains an active enforcement tool for federal agencies – including the DOJ and ED – and pending enforcement actions and lawsuits against colleges and universities illustrate that federal agencies are already deploying it to build cases of intentional discrimination. So what do these changes really mean for institutions of higher education and their obligations under federal civil rights laws?

Legal Background

Federal civil rights law has long recognized two distinct theories of discrimination. Disparate treatment requires proof of intentional discriminatory conduct. Disparate impact imposes liability for facially neutral policies that produce disproportionately adverse outcomes for members of a protected class, regardless of intent. The Supreme Court first recognized disparate impact liability under Title VII, and Congress codified that framework in the Civil Rights Act of 1991. The DOJ’s Title VI implementing regulations, promulgated in the 1960s, similarly prohibited federal funds recipients from utilizing criteria or methods of administration having “the effect of” discriminating on the basis of race, color, or national origin. Those regulations stood for more than fifty years.

In April 2025, Executive Order 14281 directed federal agencies to deprioritize disparate impact enforcement and to repeal or amend Title VI regulations implementing that theory. As a result: the EEOC directed investigators to close all pending disparate impact charges in September 2025 and the DOJ’s December 2025 final rule removed the disparate impact prohibition from its Title VI regulations and eliminated the requirement that programs with a history of prior discrimination take affirmative action to remedy its effects. In June 2026, an opinion from the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel concluded that the EEOC’s Title VII guidelines are unconstitutional because they impose liability based on disproportionate effects alone, without regard to employer intent.

On July 24, 2026, ED issued its own final rule rescinding disparate impact provisions from its Title VI implementing regulations at 34 CFR Part 100. This action is significant for colleges and universities because it governs the enforcement framework applied by ED’s Office for Civil Rights. The final rule removes the general disparate impact prohibition at 34 CFR 100.3(b)(2), eliminates affirmative action provisions that previously allowed or required institutions to remediate the effects of historical discrimination, and strikes related illustrative examples from 34 CFR 100.5. In its Federal Register announcement, ED concluded that its prior disparate impact regulations were in tension with both the statute and the Constitution. Notably, the rule expressly preserves institutions’ obligations to address hostile educational environments; ED continues to treat an institution’s failure to respond to conduct that limits a student’s participation in a program or activity as a form of intentional discrimination subject to Title VI enforcement.

Critically important, however, none of these federal agency actions (or expected actions) eliminate the use of disparate impact data as evidence of intentional discrimination. The DOJ’s December 2025 final rule, the OLC opinion, and ED’s July 2026 final rule all expressly preserve the use of statistical outcome data as an indicator of intentional discrimination.

Impact on Higher Education

Under this emerging framework, federal agencies are relying on statistical evidence and deploying it as circumstantial evidence of purposeful discrimination. Defending against an inferred discriminatory purpose is a more demanding and less predictable undertaking than defending against a disparate impact claim.

Pending enforcement actions against colleges and universities reflect this approach in practice. Recent enforcement activity suggests that federal agencies are using statistical outcome evidence, combined with institutional records, internal communications, and departures from standard practice, to build intentional discrimination cases in the admissions context. Under existing legal precedent, disparate impact data, historical background, the sequence of events leading to a challenged decision, and procedural irregularities are all relevant to the question of discriminatory purpose. Institutions whose admissions, financial aid, or hiring practices produce racially disparate outcomes should not assume the current federal posture shields them from scrutiny – in fact, they should assume the opposite.

For admissions and enrollment management, this is particularly significant in the wake of the Students for Fair Admissions case and the federal government’s increased demand for data from colleges and universities. Many institutions have implemented race-neutral alternatives in admissions, such as preferences for first-generation students, socioeconomic factors, or geographic recruitment criteria, that may correlate with racial diversity. Where internal communications or institutional records characterize such programs primarily in terms of expected racial demographic outcomes, that record may be used by a federal agency or court to infer a discriminatory purpose behind a facially neutral policy. Institutions should ensure that race-neutral alternatives are designed and documented for independent, educationally defensible purposes.

On the employment side, the EEOC’s shift in federal enforcement posture does not eliminate Title VII exposure. Private plaintiffs retain the right to bring disparate impact claims under Title VII in federal court. Many states including California, New York, and Massachusetts have disparate impact provisions in their own antidiscrimination laws and have moved to reinforce those protections in the past year. Institutions of higher education operating in those states face continuing independent obligations under state law. Statistical evidence of employment disparities also remains a powerful circumstantial tool in intentional discrimination litigation, and institutions that cannot produce consistent, documented, race-neutral justifications for patterns of disparate hiring, promotion, or compensation outcomes remain at risk.

Practical Next Steps

Colleges and universities should consider:

Auditing policies and practices that produce statistically significant disparate outcomes by race, color, national origin, sex, or other protected characteristics. A legally privileged audit of admissions criteria, financial aid allocation, employment selection procedures, and promotion and compensation decisions, for example, should also focus on whether the institutional record reflects clear, contemporaneous, non-discriminatory justifications for those outcomes.

Reviewing internal documentation practices related to admissions, hiring, and programming decisions. Contemporaneous documentation of race-neutral rationale now functions as the primary defense against a circumstantial intentional discrimination case. Informal communications that characterize facially neutral policies in terms of expected racial outcomes present particular risk.

Maintaining robust hostile environment assessment processes, such as reporting, investigating, and responding to alleged conduct that could create a hostile environment on campus. ED’s July 2026 rule expressly preserved OCR’s enforcement authority over institutions that fail to respond adequately to racially hostile educational Title VI obligations in this area are unchanged, and institutions should ensure that their policies, training, and response procedures remain current.

Continuing employment equity monitoring notwithstanding the EEOC’s enforcement shift. State law obligations, private litigation exposure, and the continued relevance of employment disparity data in intentional discrimination cases collectively counsel against abandoning this practice. Institutions should always consider the benefits of engaging legal counsel to conduct employment equity audits and monitoring practices.

Coordinating among offices on campus, such as general counsel, compliance, admissions, financial aid, human resources, student affairs, disability services, and faculty affairs, to ensure civil rights compliance is managed as an institution-wide obligation.

Consulting legal counsel when evaluating policies, programs, or institutional practices that may be affected by the evolving legal landscape, particularly in admissions design, financial aid awarding, DEI programming, employment selection, and response to civil rights complaints.

Conclusion

Elimination of disparate impact as a standalone theory of liability has been accompanied by the use of statistical disparity data as evidence of intentional discrimination by the same federal agencies. As the legal and federal civil rights landscape continue to evolve, institutions of higher education should monitor developments carefully, evaluate policies and practices with attention to both legal obligation and institutional risk, and consult legal counsel when difficult questions arise.

Hunton’s Higher Education Team regularly advises colleges and universities on compliance with federal civil rights laws, employment audits, college and university admissions, financial aid, and scholarships, and conducts related training on best practices in these areas. If you have questions regarding this development or its implications for your institution, please contact your Hunton Higher Education attorney.