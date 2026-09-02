Privacy & Cybersecurity Law Blog Update

August 2026
Below are the top posts from the past month:
- FTC Proposes Enforcement Policy Statement on Personalized Pricing
- White House Memorandum Establishes Framework for Government-Directed Private-Sector Cyber Operations
- New Jersey Enacts the Kids Code Act with Privacy-by-Default and Safety-by-Design Obligations
- FTC, California and Utah Sue Telehealth Company Hims & Hers for Deceptive and Unlawful Privacy Practices
- New York Attorney General Releases Final Rules for SAFE for Kids Act
- CalPrivacy Settles with Two Data Brokers over Registration Failures and Privacy Violations
- EDPB Adopts Guidelines on Anonymous Data, Web Scraping, and Blockchain
- Hawaii Enacts AI Companion Disclosure and Safety Law
- EDPB Calls for Review of EU-US Data Privacy Framework After US Supreme Court Decision on FTC Independence
- CNIL Issues FAQs on Recommendation for Tracking Pixels in Emails