Privacy and Information Security Law Blog Update

July 2026
Below are the top posts from the past month:
- European Commission Issues Guidance on the Cyber Resilience Act
- EU Digital Omnibus on AI Enters Into Force
- European Commission Issues EU AI Act Transparency Guidelines
- Connecticut AG Leads Multistate Settlement With 23andMe Over 2023 Data Breach
- Illinois Governor Signs Frontier AI Model Law
- CISA Plans to Finalize Cyber Incident Reporting Regulations in September 2026
- New Jersey Adopts New Data Broker Registration Regime and Sensitive Data Sale and Licensing Restrictions
- New Hampshire Amends the NHDPA to Prohibit the Sale of Children’s Personal Data
- European Commission Unveils Cybersecurity and AI Action Plan
- U.S. Supreme Court FTC Ruling Prompts Fresh Scrutiny of EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework