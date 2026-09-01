Shaundra Watson Joins CIPL as Senior Director of Data, AI, and Privacy Policy

The Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), a global privacy and data policy think tank founded in 2001 by leading companies and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, is delighted to announce that Shaundra Watson will be joining CIPL as a Senior Director of Data, AI, and Privacy Policy in Washington, D.C.

Shaundra brings extensive experience at the intersection of AI, privacy, data security, consumer protection, and technology policy, with an accomplished career spanning public- and private-sector roles. She most recently served as Senior Director, Policy at the Business Software Alliance (BSA), where she led global AI policy work for AI developers, cloud providers, and cybersecurity companies, following a previous role leading BSA’s global privacy engagement.

Prior to her work at BSA, Shaundra spent more than a decade at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, serving in high-impact roles, including as an Attorney-Advisor to two Commissioners, including the Chair, Counsel in the Office of International Affairs, and an attorney in the FTC’s privacy and marketing practices divisions. In her varied FTC roles, Shaundra spearheaded notable initiatives, including negotiating and implementing international data transfer frameworks.

Shaundra’s seasoned legal career has also included roles as a Senior Counsel, Privacy and Information Security at a Fortune 500 global entertainment company, where she advised on CCPA and GDPR implementation and global privacy compliance strategies, and as a law firm associate handling international trade and intellectual property matters.

Shaundra is a recognized voice in the global AI and privacy policy community. Her recent work has explored an array of cutting-edge issues on responsible AI innovation and data governance, including AI accountability, transparency, Agentic AI, AI standards, AI governance, and the practical intersection of privacy and emerging technologies. She has also contributed to notable AI and privacy policy dialogues with U.S. and international policymakers in leading fora. Shaundra has also advanced global data policy through several other professional initiatives, including serving on the OECD’s Expert Group for the first review of the Privacy Guidelines, as a delegate to a United Nations meeting on science and technology, advisory board member, and founder of a global network facilitating engagement for AI and privacy professionals.

CIPL President, Bojana Bellamy, said, “I am excited to welcome Shaundra to CIPL’s leadership team and to work with her on the next chapter of CIPL’s impact and growth in the U.S. and beyond. Shaundra brings a unique combination of deep expertise in privacy, data, AI and cyber policy from industry, regulatory and policy perspectives. She is perfectly positioned to drive CIPL’s mission of building bridges between different stakeholders and helping them all look around the corners on all matters of digital policy, law and implementation. I have had the pleasure of sharing global platforms with her on many occasions in the past and now finally we can do it together for CIPL!”

“Shaundra brings exceptional experience across AI, privacy, cybersecurity and technology policy, as well as a strong understanding of how policy development and practical implementation intersect,” said Lisa Sotto, chair of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice. “Her background spanning government and industry global policy work will be invaluable as CIPL continues to help shape thoughtful, workable approaches to data and AI governance. Shaundra is a terrific addition to CIPL and we are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Shaundra's expertise will further strengthen CIPL’s work at a time of rapid change in AI and data policy, bringing valuable perspectives from across government, industry and the broader policy community.

About CIPL

The Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL) at Hunton is a global data and privacy policy think tank with 70+ member companies that are leaders in key sectors of the global economy. CIPL’s mission is to engage in thought leadership and develop best practices for the responsible and beneficial use of data in the modern information age. CIPL’s work facilitates constructive engagement between business leaders, data governance and security professionals, regulators, and policymakers around the world. For more information, please see CIPL’s website at www.informationpolicycentre.com.