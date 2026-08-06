In “Should Bankruptcy Judges Mediate Cases Pending Before Them?”, a commentary for the Creditor Rights Coalition, Paul N. Silverstein examines the distinctions between judicial settlement conferences and formal mediations, as well as the practical, ethical, and procedural considerations implicated when a presiding judge serves or seeks to serve as mediator.
Should Bankruptcy Judges Mediate Cases Pending Before Them?
Creditor Rights Coalition
1 Minute Read
Legal Update
Sign Up for Email Updates
Lisa Franz
Jeremy Heallen
Related People
- Special Counsel
Related Services
Media Contact
Lisa Franz
Director of Public Relations
Jeremy Heallen
Public Relations Senior Manager
mediarelations@Hunton.com
Related Insights
- Event
- 1 Minute ReadLegal Update
- 6 Minute ReadLegal Update