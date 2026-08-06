Should Bankruptcy Judges Mediate Cases Pending Before Them?

Creditor Rights Coalition
Time 1 Minute Read
Legal Update

In “Should Bankruptcy Judges Mediate Cases Pending Before Them?”, a commentary for the Creditor Rights Coalition, Paul N. Silverstein examines the distinctions between judicial settlement conferences and formal mediations, as well as the practical, ethical, and procedural considerations implicated when a presiding judge serves or seeks to serve as mediator.

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