Hunton is proud to announce that partner Kathleen Wu has been honored once again as a Hall of Fame member as part of D Magazine’s Best Lawyers annual recognition. The Hall of Fame designation is reserved for attorneys who have been voted to the list of Best Lawyers for a minimum of 15 consecutive years, an accomplishment which Wu achieved in 2025 and maintains with this year’s recognition.

D Magazine editors conduct a citywide poll asking Dallas lawyers to nominate those peers they would rank among the best in one of 40 practice areas. An anonymous panel of esteemed lawyers then supports the magazine in reviewing nominees and finalizing the list.

Wu provides counsel on complex financings, joint ventures, asset management, loan servicing, affordable housing, construction and development, data centers, multi asset portfolios, retail, industrial and warehouse properties, and hospitality and other transactions. She is known for her elevated understanding of clients’ businesses, anticipating and planning for the unexpected, and guiding clients through difficult legal and business matters.

The full list of 2026 D Magazine Hall of Fame recipients can be viewed here.