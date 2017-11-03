Global Investigations Review Ranks Hunton & Williams White Collar Practice

Hunton & Williams LLP’s White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations team has been ranked in the 2017 Global Investigations Review Top 100 Firms, an annual guide to the world’s leading cross-border investigations practices.

The ranking highlights the firm’s White Collar practice, as well as work performed by members of the internationally-ranked Privacy and Cybersecurity practice, the Corporate Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions, Competition and Consumer Protection, Financial Services Litigation and Compliance and Securities Litigation and SEC Enforcement teams. GIR emphasized the firm’s work on matters relating to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), Department of Justice investigations, antitrust matters, and anti-bribery and anti-money laundering cases. Timothy J. Heaphy, Laura Colombell Marshall, Edward J. Fuhr, John Delionado, Lisa Sotto, Aaron Simpson, Juan Azel, Shaswat K. Das, and Amy Bowen were all singled out by the publication. The GIR 100 guide notes the firm’s deep bench of lawyers and their backgrounds serving in government positions.

Global Investigations Review is published by Law Business Research, an independent London-based publishing group which provides research, analysis and reporting on the international legal services marketplace.

Subscribers can access the full GIR 100 Guide here.