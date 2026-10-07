Hunton Advises Evercore on Hess Midstream’s Acquisition of Chevron’s DJ Basin Assets

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented Evercore in its role as financial advisor to the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of Hess Midstream in connection with the acquisition of Chevron Corporation’s DJ Basin crude oil and gas gathering and storage assets. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, establishing Hess Midstream as an independent, multi-basin midstream company.

Evercore is the leading independent advisor with respect to global M&A transactions, providing advisory services to prominent multinational corporations and financial sponsors on significant mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and other strategic corporate transactions.

Hess Midstream is a fee‑based, growth-oriented midstream company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Chevron, its subsidiaries, and third‑party customers.

The Hunton team was led by corporate partner Mark Young and special counsel Mike O’Leary.