Hunton Andrews Kurth Ranked a 2018 Top 100 Firm by Global Investigations Review

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations team has been ranked in the 2018 Global Investigations Review Top 100 Firms, an annual guide to the world’s leading cross-border investigations practices.



The ranking focuses on the firm’s White Collar practice, and notes the expansion of the firm’s practice in the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Global Investigations Review emphasized the firm’s work on matters relating to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), Department of Justice investigations, and anti-money laundering cases. The publication also featured the firm’s work for the City of Charlottesville, Virginia, in connection with an independent review of its preparation and response to a large-scale protest in 2017. Team Head Laura Colombell Marshall, Edward J. Fuhr and John Delionado were highlighted by the publication. The GIR 100 guide notes the firm’s deep bench of lawyers and their backgrounds serving in government positions.



Global Investigations Review is published by Law Business Research, an independent London-based publishing group which provides research, analysis and reporting on the international legal services marketplace.

Subscribers can access the full GIR 100 guide here.