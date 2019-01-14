Hunton Andrews Kurth Solidifies Long-Term Lease Extension at 200 Park Avenue

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has secured a lease extension through 2036 for its New York headquarters in the MetLife Building at 200 Park Avenue, where it has been resident for 30 years.

The firm will continue to occupy three floors of the iconic building, which is owned and operated by longtime firm client Tishman Speyer.

“We feel extremely positive about last year’s merger between Hunton & Williams and Andrews Kurth Kenyon, and the lease extension is a confirmation of the commitment to the combined firm as well as to growing our New York presence,” said Wally Martinez, managing partner of the firm. Carl Schwartz, co-chair of the firm’s real estate practice added, “What makes the deal even better is that we were able to work with our valued client, Tishman Speyer.”

The Hunton Andrews Kurth team was led by real estate partner Dan Campbell and the firm’s chief administrative officer, Jacob Kerkhoff.

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s real estate group advises clients on matters involving the full spectrum of commercial, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality and mixed-use properties. With more than 85 real estate development and finance lawyers, the group closed deals in 34 states and handled over 125 transactions totaling over $11 billion last year. Working across practices to service clients in the real estate industry, the team has advised on more than 200 REITs and handled more than 150 REIT IPOs and 144A equity transactions. The group was named among the top 20 leading real estate law firms in 2017 by Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News and among Dealogic’s top 10 advisors for handling nearly $20 billion in real estate M&A deals in 2016. The firm’s lawyers are consistently recognized by publications such as Chambers & Partners USA and Legal 500 as leaders in the fields of real estate, real estate finance and construction law.

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and fund manager of first-class real estate around the world. Founded in 1978, Tishman Speyer is active across the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia, building and managing premier office, residential and retail space in 29 key global markets for industry-leading tenants.