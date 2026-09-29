Hunton Introduces Beltway Banter: Federal Policy Insights for Business Leaders

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has launched Beltway Banter, a new video series hosted by partner Elizabeth Horner that translates fast-moving activity on Capitol Hill and within federal agencies into actionable legal and business insight. Drawing on her extensive background as former Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, Horner guides conversations designed to help corporate leaders cut through the noise in Washington and anticipate the real-world impact of federal policy.

Each installment is designed to help executives anticipate how policy negotiations, agency actions, and emerging legal issues may reshape compliance obligations, alter litigation risk, and create new commercial opportunities across the sectors including energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure—so they can make informed decisions earlier, plan more strategically, and stay ahead of change.

In the first episode of Beltway Banter, Horner sits down with Deidre Duncan, leader of Hunton’s administrative law team and environmental practice, to examine the bipartisan push for federal permitting reform and what prospective statutory changes mean for energy and infrastructure projects.

“Permitting reform isn’t just about securing an environmental permit,” said Horner. “It’s about unlocking an investment. Developers need regulatory certainty and the ability to plan confidently around a project’s scope.”

Future installments hosted by Horner will feature members of Hunton’s administrative law, environmental, and regulatory teams exploring timely federal policy developments and emerging regulatory trends. Stay tuned for conversations with Hunton partner Greg Wall about PFAS regulation and counsel David Terry about policy debates relating to data centers.

Click here to watch Beltway Banter.

To subscribe, click here.

About Hunton’s Government Relations Practice

Hunton’s bipartisan federal government relations team combines sophisticated legal counsel with strategic advocacy to help clients navigate complex legislative, regulatory and public policy challenges. Working seamlessly across the firm’s practices, the team represents clients before Congress, federal agencies and the White House to shape policy, respond to government action and advance their most consequential business priorities.