Hunton & Williams Launches M&A Privacy and Security Initiative

NEW YORK — March 6, 2017 — Hunton & Williams LLP today announced the formation of a cross-disciplinary legal team dedicated to guiding companies through the minefield of regulatory and cyber-related risks associated with high-stakes corporate mergers and acquisitions.

The new team brings together the firm’s renowned capabilities in privacy and cybersecurity with its recognized strength in M&A transactions. The mobilization of this seasoned team responds to a current environment characterized by heightened regulatory pressure and escalated risk of cyber attacks, which have combined to increase demand for the firm’s capabilities in these two areas of strength.

Having counseled global technology companies, retailers, financial institutions and other businesses through some of the most significant, high-profile data breaches in corporate history, the privacy and security in M&A transactions team is well-positioned to help companies evaluate and address any privacy- and data security-related challenges in the time-sensitive period preceding an M&A transaction, as well as in its aftermath.

“Privacy and data security due diligence are essential because left unchecked, vulnerabilities in a company’s security posture or noncompliant privacy practices can jeopardize M&A transactions,” said M&A partner Steven Haas. “Moreover, issues discovered after an M&A transaction has concluded can expose companies to massive liabilities such as expensive consumer class action litigation, intrusive government investigations, hefty remediation costs and other expenses.”

Lisa Sotto, head of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, adds: “Personal data is a critical asset that should always be addressed as a key deal point.”