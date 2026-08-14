Intellectual Asset Management Recognizes Gary Abelev in the 2026 IAM Strategy 300

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Intellectual Asset Management named partner Gary A. Abelev to its 2026 list, “IAM Strategy 300: The World’s Leading IP Strategists.” This publication honors individuals who “have exceptional skill sets, as well as profound insights into the development, creation and management of IP value.”

IAM Strategy 300 includes individuals from service providers (e.g., law firms), corporations, research institutions, and universities. Honorees are identified through a process that requires nominations by at least three people from outside their own organization, as well as analysis by the IAM research team.

With three decades of intellectual property experience, Abelev represents domestic and foreign clients in patent litigation, due diligence studies, worldwide patent portfolio management and procurement, and IP and technology licensing agreements. He focuses his practice on technical subject matter that includes medical and other imaging technology, analysis and therapy technologies, computer software and hardware, semiconductor manufacturing, wired and wireless communications systems, material science and metallurgy, and other electrical and mechanical arts. His breadth of knowledge across prosecution, litigation, and transactions enables him to provide clients with a full suite of IP services.

The full 2026 IAM Strategy 300 list can be found here.