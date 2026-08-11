Benchmark Litigation Names Six Hunton Lawyers to 40 & Under List for 2026

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Benchmark Litigation recognized six lawyers as leading litigation attorneys in its annual 40 & Under List. The publication honors the “best and brightest litigators across the US.” Those selected to this exclusive list of top emerging talent have proven their eligibility as individuals at the partner level who are age 40 or younger.

The following attorneys were recognized:

Merideth Snow Daly – Northeast

– Northeast Andrea DeField – South

– South Armin Ghiam – Northeast

– Northeast Ashley Kahn – South

– South Rachel Saltzman – Northeast

– Northeast Johnathon Schronce – Northeast

The attorneys were selected through several phases of research, including a review of their recent matter work, client feedback, and peer review (in which the publication considers how attorneys at peer legal institutions might rank them). These attorneys have established themselves in their respective fields and have had a significant role in some of the firm’s most noteworthy cases.

In addition to this honor, Hunton also enjoys a number of firm-wide rankings and further individual attorney recognitions by Benchmark Litigation. Read more about the 2026 Benchmark Litigation 40 & Under List.