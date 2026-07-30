Managing Intellectual Property Ranks Hunton and its Lawyers in 2026 IP STARS

Hunton is pleased to announce that the firm has been recognized with regional and nationwide honors in the 2026 IP STARS Handbook, published by Managing Intellectual Property.

The firm was recognized in the areas of:

Copyrights and Related Rights – United States, New York, and Washington, DC

Intellectual Property – Virginia

Patent Disputes – Washington, DC

Patent Prosecution – United States, New York, Texas, and Washington, DC

Trademark Disputes – New York and Washington, DC

Trademark Prosecution – United States, New York, and Washington, DC

In addition, the following attorneys were recognized:

Gary A. Abelev – Patent Star

Jeremy S. Boczko – Rising Star

– Rising Star Edward T. Colbert – Notable Practitioner

Stephen P. Demm – Trademark Star

– Trademark Star Jeff C. Dodd – Trademark Star and Transactions Star

– Trademark Star and Transactions Star Armin Ghiam – Patent Star and Trademark Star

– Patent Star and Trademark Star Tonya Gray – Patent Star

Erik C. Kane – Rising Star

Tyler Maddry – Patent Star

– Patent Star John Gary Maynard, III – Trademark Star

– Trademark Star Matthew Nigriny – Rising Star

Charles D. Ossola – Notable Practitioner

Gregory L. Porter – Patent Star

– Patent Star Jonathan D. Reichman – Trademark Star

– Trademark Star Daniel G. Shanley – Patent Star

– Patent Star Yisun Song – Rising Star

A full list of rankings can be found here.

About Managing Intellectual Property IP STARS

IP STARS is the leading specialist guide for companies or individuals looking for experienced legal practitioners to deal with contentious and non-contentious intellectual property issues. Managing IP has been covering IP law and practice worldwide since 1990. The research is conducted by an experienced team of research analysts in Hong Kong, London and New York. The research is rigorous and impartial. No firm or individual can pay to be ranked or to win an award.