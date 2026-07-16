Latinvex Names Hunton Among Latin America’s Top Law Firms for 2026

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has been recognized as a top international law firm in Latin America for the ninth year by Latinvex, an online publisher of daily news and weekly analysis on Latin America business.

The 13th annual ranking of top law firms working in Latin America spans 17 subcategories and is based on a combination of factors, including value, references among clients and peers, prominence and scope of work. The research is based on an exclusive Latinvex survey among the firms.

The firm achieved rankings in the following categories:

Banking and Finance

Corporate/M&A

Energy

Project Finance

Real Estate

Hunton has an established and diverse Latin America practice. For more than 30 years, its team of experienced lawyers and consultants have represented clients ranging from global financial institutions and multinational corporations to local governments and agencies, and prominent Latin American families.

About Latinvex

Latinvex, founded nearly 15 years ago, publishes daily news and weekly analysis on Latin America business, including rankings benchmarking the region’s companies, countries and people. It provides extensive and unique coverage of Latin America’s legal, energy, and technology sectors.