Legal Business Names Rachel Saltzman a 2026 United States Green Ambassador

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to share that partner Rachel Saltzman has been selected to the Green Ambassadors: United States 2026 by Legal Business, a publication from Legal 500 that uses its global law firm data and insights to provide coverage on key issues facing commercial law firms around the world. The annual list of Green Ambassadors recognizes private practice lawyers of various specialisms who lead client work which supports decarbonization and the green transition. Featured lawyers demonstrate a particular green focus in their work and stand out for their wider sustainability engagement.

Saltzman has proven to be a trusted advisor in the field of environmental compliance and risk management. Based in Washington, DC, Saltzman focuses her practice on environmental law and sustainability. As a former EPA enforcement attorney and corporate EHS chief, Saltzman assists clients with environmental matters covering a full range of corporate operations and product stewardship. Her clients recognize her as a strategic business partner and an effective advocate in regulatory agency negotiations. Rachel is knowledgeable across the environmental landscape, speaking and publishing frequently on such topics as climate reporting, extended producer responsibility, and chemical compliance. Saltzman’s Green Ambassadors profile can be viewed here.