Hunton is pleased to participate in the 38th Annual Texas Environmental Superconference, A Star-Spangled Affair, and proud to serve as a sponsor once again of this premier event.

On Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2026, David Terry will discuss the Texas Railroad Commission’s Class VI permitting program, with a focus on the emerging regulatory framework for sequestration projects in Texas.

We look forward to joining colleagues, clients, and other industry leaders across Texas for this year’s conference. Join us at the conference and register below:

Register Today

About Our Team

Hunton’s Environmental team has been designated an Environmental Group of the Year by Law360 13 times since 2011. Hunton has been a Benchmark Litigation Environmental Firm of the Year since 2023 and was twice named the Chambers USA Environmental Law Firm of the Year. Our environmental practice and many individual lawyers are ranked Band 1 nationally by Chambers USA and Chambers Global. We are also top-ranked for environmental law by Legal 500 and in US News-Best Lawyers.

For insights from our team on current events and developments in environmental law, visit The Nickel Report.