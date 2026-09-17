Rachael also supports clients facing scrutiny from federal and state regulators, including examinations and investigations conducted by the CFPB, OCC, FDIC, and state attorneys general. She advises clients on responding to supervisory findings, preparing regulatory submissions, and remediating compliance deficiencies. Her ability to bridge regulatory expectations with product execution makes her a key resource for clients.

In addition to her consumer credit experience, Rachael is skilled in commercial treasury management matters. She advises banks on the structuring, drafting, and revision of treasury management agreements, covering a wide range of commercial cash management services, including ACH origination, lockbox processing, and fraud prevention protocols. She also advises banks on the negotiation of vendor and third-party service provider agreements, including compliance with regulatory expectations under third-party risk management guidance.

Rachael has served as in-house counsel at a leading global technology company, where she advised on the development of new financial products and negotiated complex commercial and partnership agreements. Her in-house experience gives her an appreciation for internal cross-functional dynamics and the operational realities of bringing compliant financial offerings to market.

With a reputation for clarity, responsiveness, and sound judgment, Rachael is frequently sought after to structure programs in emerging legal gray areas and to help clients scale innovative financial solutions within a robust and sustainable compliance framework.