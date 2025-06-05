Hunton advises on sovereign debt conversion transactions that combine fiscal relief, credit enhancement, and strategic impact funding. Our team has advised on more than $3 billion in successful sovereign debt conversions and is currently advising on billions more. We represent development finance institutions, export credit agencies, private lenders, sponsors, and sovereign counterparties in transactions that require technical rigor, cross-disciplinary coordination, and disciplined execution. We help DFIs develop core form documentation and structuring frameworks that underpin modern sovereign debt conversions using capital markets and political risk insurance.

Why Hunton

Hunton brings international recognition, worldwide experience, and an agency-side perspective to sovereign debt conversion matters. The team is consistently ranked by Chambers, The Legal 500, and IJGlobal, and has earned more than a dozen “Deal of the Year” awards in the past five years. We advise multilateral and bilateral development finance institutions, export credit agencies, private lenders, sponsors, and sovereign counterparties across emerging and developed markets. We do not simply participate in sovereign debt conversion transactions; we help shape the documentation and structures that define the market.

“The team is the most responsive, timely, and strategic of any firm I have worked with in the development space. We value the quality of the advice as much as the quality of their work.”

– Chambers USA, 2025

Our Approach

Our approach spans the full life cycle of a sovereign debt conversion transaction, from early-stage structuring through closing and post-closing stabilization. We assess capital stack dynamics, stakeholder constraints, and regulatory risk, then structure transactions to optimize economics, governance alignment, enforceability, and credit outcomes. We negotiate and draft the political risk insurance contract, project implementation agreement, commitments agreement, project funding agreement, and related project documents. We also coordinate cross-border closings, monitor rating agency engagement, obtain legal opinion coverage, and support sovereign compliance, covenant management, reporting frameworks, and long-term transaction durability after closing.

What Is Sovereign Debt Conversion?

A sovereign debt conversion is a structured transaction in which a sovereign’s existing debt is replaced, exchanged, or otherwise restructured, often with support from development finance institutions or other credit enhancement providers. These transactions are designed to generate fiscal savings, enhance debt sustainability, and mobilize capital to advance policy, social, or environmental objectives.

They generally involve three interdependent components:

Debt Exchange: Existing sovereign debt is repurchased, restructured, or swapped for new financing with credit enhancements from a DFI.

Commitments: As consideration for the debt conversion, the sovereign agrees to achieve specific policy, conservation, or social objectives.

Impact Funding: A portion of the savings from the debt conversion flows into an independent endowment fund or program to achieve the commitments.

Political Risk Insurance and DFI Guarantees

Our sovereign debt conversion practice includes substantial experience in political risk insurance and DFI guarantee-supported transactions. Many of the transactions on which we advise use PRI or guarantees to support refinancing structures, improve debt profiles, and unlock funding for conservation, resilience, or other targeted impact programs. Our work for DFIs includes development of model templates, including insurance contracts and project implementation agreements, for impact bond structures that facilitate external debt management or conversions for eligible host country governments.



