As data centers and digital infrastructure proliferate, related litigation is becoming increasingly common.

Hunton’s multidisciplinary bench of trial litigators understands the legal, technical, and commercial issues that shape these capital-intensive, business-critical projects and sometimes lead to disagreement. We represent stakeholders across the entire data center ecosystem—owners, developers, lenders, investors, operators, utility providers, and hyperscalers—in disputes and litigation spanning a wide range of subject matter, venues, and stages of the data center lifecycle.

From matters involving power contracts; to land use, zoning, and environmental issues; to construction; to finance and leasing; to technology and IP agreements, we defend against public and private data center and infrastructure claims, including requests for temporary restraining orders, preliminary injunctions, and other emergency relief that could halt development, disrupt operations, or jeopardize critical project deadlines. We also prosecute and defend damages claims, including disputes over the enforceability and application of liquidated damages provisions in digital infrastructure contracts.

With one goal—achieving a favorable resolution—our litigators work seamlessly with Hunton’s data centers and digital infrastructure team that brings in-depth knowledge of business, financial, and operational concerns that underlie disputes. Together, we assess and manage client risk and collaborate to develop focused, cost-effective litigation strategies aimed at protecting clients’ investments, advancing business objectives, and resolving disputes that threaten project development and ongoing operations.

Our litigators are deeply familiar with energy litigation, complex commercial disputes, environmental law, insurance coverage and recovery, intellectual property litigation, cyber and privacy risk, and more—and implement their own practice knowledge in the data center dispute context, with capabilities that include:

Environmental & Permitting Litigation

Mounting regulatory scrutiny and community opposition have made environmental and permitting disputes an urgent threat to new data center and builds and existing infrastructure alike, with challenges capable of triggering emergency injunctions, stalling construction, or disrupting ongoing operations.

We guide developers, owners, operators, and other industry participants through these high-stakes disputes, advocating on their behalf in litigation, administrative appeals, and enforcement actions involving:

Defense against nuisance claims involving noise, air emissions, and other alleged impacts on neighboring properties and communities

Air quality permitting challenges and Clean Air Act enforcement related to backup generators and on-site power generation

State and local environmental permitting appeals and challenges to project approvals

Challenges to federal approvals and environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act, where applicable

Water supply, cooling-water use, and withdrawal permit disputes

Wetlands permitting disputes and Clean Water Act enforcement defense

Stormwater, wastewater, and other discharge permitting disputes

Site contamination disputes, including CERCLA cost recovery and contribution litigation

Energy & Power Disputes

Reliable power is essential to data center development and operations, and disputes over access, delivery, and cost can put project schedules and long-term investments at risk.

We help utilities, power providers, developers, owners, and hyperscalers navigate litigation and contested regulatory proceedings involving:

Power purchase and electric service agreement disputes, including delivery commitments, pricing, performance obligations, and renegotiation rights

Grid interconnection, transmission access, and energization disputes that threaten project milestones and operational readiness

Challenges to utility rates, special tariffs, infrastructure cost allocation, and cost recovery associated with large-load customers

Disputes involving co-located generation and behind-the-meter power arrangements, including allocation of costs and responsibilities among project participants

Contested proceedings before FERC and state public utility commissions concerning power supply arrangements, service obligations, and grid access

Land Use, Real Estate, & Construction Litigation

Disputes over site approvals, property rights, and facility delivery can jeopardize data center development, constrain expansion, and disrupt ongoing operations.

We protect the interests of owners, developers, operators, and other industry participants in litigation and arbitration involving:

Zoning and land-use challenges, including disputes over development approvals, permit conditions, and state and local data center moratoria

Property access, easement, restrictive covenant, and boundary disputes affecting data center sites and supporting infrastructure

Condemnation and eminent domain proceedings involving data center parcels and utility or transmission rights-of-way

Lease and colocation agreement disputes involving delivery conditions, tenant improvements, access rights, expansion options, and default or termination rights

EPC, design-build, and construction contract disputes involving scope, delays, completion milestones, cost overruns, and liquidated damages

Construction defect, equipment warranty, and mechanic’s lien claims affecting facility infrastructure and operations

Broad Cross-Practice Litigation and Related Issues

Extending beyond facility development and operations, data center disputes may implicate commercial relationships, proprietary technology, cybersecurity, insurance recovery, and the regulatory framework governing the industry.

We build integrated teams tailored to each dispute, with capabilities including:

Commercial & Transactions : Domestic and international litigation and arbitration involving acquisitions, joint ventures, financing arrangements, and service-level agreements, including business tort, indemnification, and emergency injunctive relief claims

: Domestic and international litigation and arbitration involving acquisitions, joint ventures, financing arrangements, and service-level agreements, including business tort, indemnification, and emergency injunctive relief claims Cybersecurity & Privacy : Incident response, regulatory investigations, enforcement defense, and litigation—including class actions and business partner claims—arising from ransomware, data breaches, and other cybersecurity incidents

: Incident response, regulatory investigations, enforcement defense, and litigation—including class actions and business partner claims—arising from ransomware, data breaches, and other cybersecurity incidents Intellectual Property : Patent, trade secret, copyright, and licensing disputes involving the technology, software, and proprietary information used to develop and operate data centers

: Patent, trade secret, copyright, and licensing disputes involving the technology, software, and proprietary information used to develop and operate data centers Insurance Coverage & Recovery : Advocacy for policyholders seeking coverage for property damage, equipment failures, business interruption, cyber incidents, and third-party liabilities affecting data center investments and operations

: Advocacy for policyholders seeking coverage for property damage, equipment failures, business interruption, cyber incidents, and third-party liabilities affecting data center investments and operations Bankruptcy & Restructuring : Representation of debtors, lenders, creditors, and counterparties in Chapter 11 cases and related proceedings involving data centers, including contract assumption and rejection disputes, fraudulent transfer claims, and the preservation of rights under power purchase, construction, and service agreements when a project participant faces financial distress

: Representation of debtors, lenders, creditors, and counterparties in Chapter 11 cases and related proceedings involving data centers, including contract assumption and rejection disputes, fraudulent transfer claims, and the preservation of rights under power purchase, construction, and service agreements when a project participant faces financial distress State Attorneys General : Defense of data center owners, operators, and technology companies in investigations and enforcement actions brought by state AGs—individually or in multistate coalitions—involving data privacy, cybersecurity incidents, environmental compliance, antitrust, and consumer protection

: Defense of data center owners, operators, and technology companies in investigations and enforcement actions brought by state AGs—individually or in multistate coalitions—involving data privacy, cybersecurity incidents, environmental compliance, antitrust, and consumer protection Appellate Advocacy: Appeals, emergency stay applications, and amicus advocacy in state and federal courts, including the US Supreme Court, with appellate strategy integrated into trial-level proceedings



