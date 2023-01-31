Alice Weeks Named to Miami Dade Bar’s Young Lawyers Section 40 Under 40
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Categories: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Congratulations to Alice Weeks, an associate on the Hunton Andrews Kurth insurance coverage team, for recently being named as an inaugural honoree for the Miami Dade Bar’s Young Lawyers Section 40 Under 40 awards. 

The Miami Dade Bar Young Lawyers Section (YLS) is comprised of attorneys aged 36 and under. Alice was selected out of a large group of nominees and will be recognized, along with other young leaders in the legal profession from the Miami Dade area, at the YLS’s premier event, Miami Nights. Alice is a past board member of the Miami Dade Bar YLS, as well as past-editor of the Miami Dade Bar’s newsletter, the Bulletin. Alice was also recently named among the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s 40 Under 40 Outstanding Young Professionals of South Florida.

Tags: Award, Insurance, Miami Dade Bar Young Lawyers Section
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