Fear of the Unknown [Cause of Contamination]: Whether an Unknown Cause of Loss Constitutes an “Occurrence”
Time 1 Minute Read
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Categories: Commercial General Liability

Commercial general liability policies typically provide coverage to insureds for losses resulting from property damage caused by an “occurrence,” usually defined in the policy as “an accident, including continuous or repeated exposure to substantially the same harmful conditions.” In the context of food recalls, however, the exact cause of the food damage, whether contamination, spoilage or something else, may be unknown. This creates uncertainty, and in turn, a coverage dispute, over whether the cause of damage was indeed accidental, and thus a covered “occurrence.” In a recent article for Food Safety Magazine, Syed Ahmad and I analyze three recent cases involving coverage for food industry insureds where the courts found the cause of loss to constitute an “occurrence,” triggering the policy’s coverage.  

Tags: Andrea DeField, CGL, Contamination, Coverage, Food Contamination, Food Recall, Occurrence, Product Recall, Syed S. Ahmad
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  • Andrea DeField
    Andrea DeField
    Partner
    +1 305 810 2465
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    Andrea is an insurance coverage litigator and trusted client advisor who serves as Hunton’s firmwide co-hiring partner and leads the firm’s cyber insurance practice. Chambers & Partners has awarded her its highest ranking of ...

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