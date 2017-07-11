Fear of the Unknown [Cause of Contamination]: Whether an Unknown Cause of Loss Constitutes an “Occurrence”

Commercial general liability policies typically provide coverage to insureds for losses resulting from property damage caused by an “occurrence,” usually defined in the policy as “an accident, including continuous or repeated exposure to substantially the same harmful conditions.” In the context of food recalls, however, the exact cause of the food damage, whether contamination, spoilage or something else, may be unknown. This creates uncertainty, and in turn, a coverage dispute, over whether the cause of damage was indeed accidental, and thus a covered “occurrence.” In a recent article for Food Safety Magazine, Syed Ahmad and I analyze three recent cases involving coverage for food industry insureds where the courts found the cause of loss to constitute an “occurrence,” triggering the policy’s coverage.
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Andrea is an insurance coverage litigator and trusted client advisor who serves as Hunton’s firmwide co-hiring partner and leads the firm’s cyber insurance practice. Chambers & Partners has awarded her its highest ranking of ...
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- Piggly Wiggly
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- Pipeline
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- Places of Public Accommodations
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- Plaistow Project LLC
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- Resulting Directly
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- Retained
- Retention
- Retrac
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- Revco D.S. Inc.
- Rewards
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- Same Condition
- San Antonio Fire & Police Pension Fund and Fire & Police Health Care Fund
- San Jose
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- SS&C
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- Stout Risius Ross LLC
- Stowers
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- Strathmore Insurance Company
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- Sweetgreen
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- Sydney Embe
- Syed S. Ahmad
- T-Mobile Northeast LLC
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- Tactic Security Enforcement
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- talc
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- Tapestry Inc.
- Taps & Bourbon on Terrace LLC
- Target Corp.
- Tariff
- Tax Avoidance
- TCPA
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- Television
- Tenants and Neighbors Provision
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- Tennessee Supreme Court
- Terrorism
- Terrorism Insurance
- Terry Bollea
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- Texas
- Texas Insurance Code
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- Texting
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- The Cincinnati Insurance Co.
- The Cincinnati Insurance Company
- The Great Recession
- The National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40
- The National Law Review
- The North River Insurance Company
- The Risk Management Society (RIMS)
- The Traveler's Property Casualty Company of America
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- The Vale Fox Distillery LLC
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- Theft
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- Todd Clem
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- Trevor Maynard
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- Triton
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- Twin City Fire Ins. Co.
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- U.S Department of Health and Human Services
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- U.S.D.C. Western District of Texas
- Uber
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- Universal Cable Productions LLC
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- Universities
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