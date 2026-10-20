Webinar Invite - Are You Covered? Using Liability Insurance to Manage Higher Education’s Biggest Risks
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Categories: Liability Insurance

As the first in a series of webinars that Hunton’s higher education and insurance teams will present this fall, this program will examine D&O, educators legal liability, and related management liability insurance coverages designed to protect colleges, universities, institutions, and the trustees, officers, and administrators who run them.

Panelists will provide an overview of the anatomy of a higher education management liability insurance program, highlighting key coverages, common exclusions and gaps, and current claim and market trends affecting insurance risk transfer.

Designed for administrators, management, in-house counsel, risk managers, and insurance professionals, this session will offer actionable insights for insurance readiness, emerging risks, and institutional risk-transfer strategies.

Moderator:
Gerard Leone, Special Counsel, Hunton

Panelists:
Geoffrey B. Fehling, Partner, Hunton
Darren Sonderman, CAC Specialty

Date: October 22, 2026 at 12:00pm EST.

Please register here to secure your spot.

Additional information can be found here.

Tags: Higher Education, Webinar
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