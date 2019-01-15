Hunton Andrews Kurth Outsourcing Team Authors 2019 USA Outsourcing Practice Guide for Chambers Global

Hunton Andrews Kurth is pleased to announce the release of the 2019 Chambers Global Practice Guide, USA – Outsourcing, authored by partners Randall S. Parks, Andrew G. Geyer, Jeffrey L. Harvey and Cecilia Y. Oh. The Outsourcing Guide offers an analysis of the key market developments in outsourcing in the US, as well as an overview of the outsourcing regulatory and legal environment. Additional sections cover topics on contract models, contract terms and HR and asset transfer issues.

Chambers’ Global Practice Guides provide legal commentary on key issues for businesses and discusses important developments in the most significant jurisdictions. For each guide, Chambers and Partners selects contributing editors who are ranked in the relevant Chambers Guides as the best in their field.



The depth and experience of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s highly ranked outsourcing practice, combined with the strength of our award-winning privacy and cybersecurity practice, position our firm to provide top-notch, end-to-end support for our clients.