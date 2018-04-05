Hunton Andrews Kurth Promotes 14 to Partner

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Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (formerly Hunton & Williams and Andrews Kurth Kenyon) begins its new fiscal year with the promotion of the following 14 lawyers. The firm proudly recognizes these talented individuals for their accomplishments and outstanding client service.

Administrative Law

Samuel L. Brown, San Francisco

Corporate

Brittany M. Bacon, New York
Taylor E. Landry, Houston
Lawton B. Way, Richmond

Energy & Infrastructure

Parker A. Lee, Houston
Chumbhot Plangtrakul, Bangkok

Labor & Employment

Ryan M. Bates, Washington
Robert T. Dumbacher, Atlanta

Litigation

Brian C. Pidcock, Houston
Bridget B. Vick, Houston
Thomas R. Waskom, Richmond

Public Finance

Clayton T. Holland, Houston

Tax & ERISA

Hilary B. Lefko, Washington
Jocelyn Tau, Houston

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