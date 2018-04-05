Hunton Andrews Kurth Promotes 14 to Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (formerly Hunton & Williams and Andrews Kurth Kenyon) begins its new fiscal year with the promotion of the following 14 lawyers. The firm proudly recognizes these talented individuals for their accomplishments and outstanding client service.
Administrative Law
Samuel L. Brown, San Francisco
Corporate
Brittany M. Bacon, New York
Taylor E. Landry, Houston
Lawton B. Way, Richmond
Energy & Infrastructure
Parker A. Lee, Houston
Chumbhot Plangtrakul, Bangkok
Labor & Employment
Ryan M. Bates, Washington
Robert T. Dumbacher, Atlanta
Litigation
Brian C. Pidcock, Houston
Bridget B. Vick, Houston
Thomas R. Waskom, Richmond
Public Finance
Clayton T. Holland, Houston
Tax & ERISA
Hilary B. Lefko, Washington
Jocelyn Tau, Houston