Hunton Andrews Kurth Represents Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in $5.2 Billion Acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in its announced $5.2 billion merger with LaSalle Hotel Properties, a deal that will more than double the number of properties in Pebblebrook’s portfolio.

Under the agreement, Pebblebrook will acquire 100 percent of LaSalle’s outstanding common shares in a stock/cash election merger. LaSalle terminated its previously announced merger agreement with a prior acquiror after determining that Pebblebrook’s offer constituted a “superior proposal.”

REIT partners David C. Wright and Mark W. Wickersham and M&A partner Steven M. Haas led Hunton Andrews Kurth’s team in the transaction. Other team members included tax partners George C. Howell III, Kendal A. Sibley and J.G. Ritter II.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns upscale, full-service hotels located in nine states and the District of Columbia. Pebblebrook owns 28 hotels, including Atlanta’s Intercontinental Buckhead and the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood, California. LaSalle owns 41 upscale, full-service properties, including the Park Central New York and Westin Copley Place in Boston.