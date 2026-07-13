Hunton Promotes Three Litigation Attorneys to Counsel

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of Leah B. Nommensen, Adriana A. Perez, and Kate Perkins to counsel. The firm proudly recognizes these talented individuals for their accomplishments and client service.

Leah B. Nommensen (Litigation, Houston) is an experienced trial lawyer who represents clients in complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts, as well as in alternative dispute resolution settings. She focuses particularly on energy litigation, having completed a six-month secondment for a major international oil and gas company, and also frequently handles landlord/tenant litigation, banking litigation, construction litigation, insurance recovery, and business disputes. Nommensen received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin and her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center, cum laude.

Adriana A. Perez (Litigation, Miami) focuses her practice on representing policyholders in complex insurance coverage, reinsurance, and business disputes. She has extensive experience litigating insurance and commercial matters in federal and state courts and regularly advises clients on insurance claim evaluation, coverage strategy, cyber-related risks, and the recovery of insurance proceeds under both their own policies and third-party insurance programs. Perez also counsels clients on a wide range of insurance regulatory issues nationwide. Perez earned her B.A., cum laude, from the University of Florida and her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School.

Kate Perkins (Litigation, Charlotte) litigates complex civil disputes for domestic and international clients in federal and state courts across the country. She dedicates a significant portion of her practice to representing public and private companies in the energy, finance, manufacturing, and retail sectors, and regularly manages business, real estate, and environmental litigation. Perkins received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University, magna cum laude, and her law degree from Duke University School of Law.