Hunton Promotes Two Attorneys to Counsel

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of Sevren Gourley and Forrest Murphy to counsel. The firm proudly recognizes these talented individuals for their accomplishments and client service.

Sevren R. Gourley (Energy and Infrastructure, Richmond) advises clients on market-leading energy and infrastructure projects and cross-border investment transactions. He advises sponsors, investors, lenders, governments, international financial institutions, and other project participants on all aspects of project development, construction, and financing, as well as foreign direct investment and related matters. Gourley received his undergraduate degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Forrest S. Murphy (Energy and Infrastructure, Miami) advises owners, developers, financial sponsors, lenders, and other major project participants on public-private partnerships (P3), real estate development, and other infrastructure related transactions. He regularly guides clients through the development, structuring, and financing of complex domestic infrastructure projects using availability payment and demand-risk P3 models, from the procurement phase through financial close. His experience spans a broad range of infrastructure—including roads and bridges, passenger rail, multipurpose stadiums, broadband, and higher education campus energy systems. Murphy received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida.