Hunton Represents Richey May in Connection with Strategic Growth Investment

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, is advising Richey May, a Top 50 Accounting and Advisory Firm, as co-counsel, in connection with a strategic growth investment by additional investors Genstar Capital and Aksia.

The investment is intended to accelerate Richey May’s organic growth and M&A strategy and support the company’s continued expansion as a national platform. Genstar Capital and Aksia join F3 Partners and Richey May management, both of whom will retain significant ownership stakes in the business.

Hunton has advised Richey May in connection with multiple prior transactions supporting the ongoing growth, development, and operation of the Richey May platform. The team was led by counsel Charlie Brewer and associates Jordan Sisco and Jennifer Scherschel and included partners Matthew Bosher and Kevin Georgerian.