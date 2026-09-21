LA Times Studios Business Names Jane Hinton a 2026 Commercial Real Estate Visionary

For the fourth consecutive year, Hunton partner Jane Hinton was named a 2026 Commercial Real Estate Visionary by LA Times Studios Business magazine, an award recognizing Southern California’s “most influential commercial real estate leaders.” The honor spotlights the business philosophies, standout achievements, and leadership strengths that set these executives apart in the industry.

Based in the firm’s Los Angeles office, Hinton brings a broad range of experience to commercial real estate and finance transactions, representing investors, financial institutions, investment funds, and other clients in single-asset and portfolio transactions nationally. She focuses on highly structured debt and equity real estate transactions and maintains a nationwide diversified real estate practice. Hinton leads the California real estate team and serves as the Los Angeles office hiring partner with responsibility for the office’s summer associate program. She champions mentorship and helps drive networking and training events for those just starting out in law and associates looking to advance their careers.

Hinton’s Visionary profile appeared in the September 20th edition of the LA Times Studios Business magazine.