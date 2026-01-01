When you need assistance with permitting and regulatory compliance, transactions, and litigation involving maritime operations or offshore minerals, Hunton can help.

We don’t just know maritime law—we have been at the center of the action for decades. Our multidisciplinary team includes former US Coast Guard attorneys with substantial experience in maritime and ocean policy, attorneys who served in the Department of the Interior, advising the US Fish and Wildlife Service and other federal agencies on compliance with the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, and attorneys who practiced maritime law while serving in the US Army Corps of Engineers and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Our team also has appeared before international bodies, such as the UN International Maritime Organization in London and the UN Informal Consultative Process on the Law of the Sea in New York.

We advise clients on compliance with federal environmental laws affecting maritime operations, including:

Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships (APPS)

Clean Water Act (CWA)

Coastal Zone Management Act (CZMA)

Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA)

Deepwater Port Act (DWPA)

Endangered Species Act (ESA)

Jones Act

Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA)

National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)

Offshore mineral leasing statutes

Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA)

Ports and Waterways Safety Act (PWSA)

Rivers and Harbors Act (RHA)

Our lawyers regularly work with NOAA, EPA, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Marine Fisheries Service, the US Coast Guard, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. We use our strong knowledge of those agencies and their regulations to educate clients on the relevant law, guide them through environmental reviews, and defend permits and project approvals when challenged. We have particular experience counseling on compliance with the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.

We also help clients lease and develop offshore minerals, from exploration through decommissioning. Our experience includes advising on traditional offshore oil and gas exploration and development and the emerging deep seabed mining industry. We provide support to obtain permits to operate the infrastructure and facilities necessary for offshore operations, including platforms, pipelines, and bulk freight terminals.

For clients moving freight from Point A to B, we aid in addressing issues that arise along the way. Our team represents vessel owners, shippers, carriers, terminal operators, shipyards, energy companies, financial institutions, and other maritime stakeholders in commercial and regulatory matters. We counsel on domestic and international maritime regulatory requirements, including the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, US Coast Guard regulations, maritime security requirements, environmental regulations, and international marine pollution regimes. We also have experience with maritime litigation and arbitration involving cargo disputes, vessel collisions and allisions, personal injury claims, contract disputes, marine insurance, oil spills, and pollution incidents.

With attorneys on both coasts and the Texas shore—and a direct connection between our maritime practice and our offshore regulatory capabilities—Hunton is well-positioned to assist with maritime operations and offshore matters.