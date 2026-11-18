In August 2026, the U.S. Department of Education issued a National Call to Action to University Presidents and Governing Boards which asked postsecondary institutions to publicly address issues surrounding public trust, accountability, and academic standard by the end of the year. With only a couple of weeks remaining before that deadline, colleges and universities considering a response have limited time to coordinate their review and obtain necessary approvals. This alert reviews the Call to Action’s principal themes and the practical considerations institutions should evaluate before publishing a response.

Although the Call to Action does not establish formal compliance obligations, impose disclosure requirements, or specify penalties for institutions that do not respond, it identifies several institutional priorities that the Department believes warrant public attention. These include admissions transparency, free speech and campus disruption, intellectual pluralism, affordability, academic rigor, artificial intelligence, grade inflation, foreign influence, research security, and workforce and national security priorities. Institutions should be aware that these issues are among those that have prompted the federal government to initiate enforcement actions, funding freezes, and litigation in 2025 and 2026.

The approaching deadline provides an opportunity for institutions to assess whether and how to respond, review existing public facing statements, and ensure that any new commitments accurately reflect institutional policies and practices. The Call to Action is significant less as a new legal mandate than as a statement of the current administration’s current higher education policy priorities. Institutions considering a response should distinguish the Department’s requested posting deadline from a binding compliance deadline and approach their review accordingly.

Legal and Policy Background

The Call to Action follows the Department’s effort to encourage institutional commitments to the current administration’s policy goals through the Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education. The Compact addressed many similar subjects, including admissions, free speech, civil discourse, hiring practices, academic standards, student equality, and foreign influence.

The Call to Action reflects a different approach. Unlike the Compact, it is not directed to particular institutions and does not condition federal funding on an institution’s agreement to specified terms. It also does not contain an express enforcement mechanism or require institutions to provide particular information to the Department.

Instead, the Call to Action asks university presidents and governing boards nationwide to publish statements of principle intended to “strengthen the bond between higher education and the American people.” In doing so, the Department points to concerns about public confidence in higher education, including concerns involving academic standards, admissions practices, and the perceived politicization of certain academic disciplines.

The Call to Action does not itself alter existing legal obligations. Colleges and universities remain subject to the federal and state laws, regulations, contractual commitments, accreditation expectations, and institutional governance requirements that otherwise apply to their operations. The Call to Action should therefore be understood as a statement of policy priorities and an invitation for public institutional commitments, rather than as a new source of binding legal requirements.

Areas Identified in the Call to Action

The Call to Action asks institutional leaders to address seven broad areas in their public statements of principle:

Admissions. The Call to Action asks institutions to explain how they will ensure that admissions criteria are transparent and fully described to prospective applicants, and how admissions decisions will be based on merit, achievement, and the institution’s educational purpose. It references concerns that colleges and universities are attempting to evade the Supreme Court’s prohibition of race-based admissions processes in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.

The Call to Action asks institutions to explain how they will ensure that admissions criteria are transparent and fully described to prospective applicants, and how admissions decisions will be based on merit, achievement, and the institution’s educational purpose. It references concerns that colleges and universities are attempting to evade the Supreme Court’s prohibition of race-based admissions processes in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard. Free Speech and Campus Operations. The Call to Action asks institutions to describe how they protect the free exchange of ideas, wide-ranging debate, and open-minded discourse. It also asks how institutions will prevent unruly or violent protesters from harassing students or disrupting classes, research, lectures, and campus operations.

The Call to Action asks institutions to describe how they protect the free exchange of ideas, wide-ranging debate, and open-minded discourse. It also asks how institutions will prevent unruly or violent protesters from harassing students or disrupting classes, research, lectures, and campus operations. Intellectual Pluralism. The Call to Action asks institutions to address how they will encourage intellectual pluralism in academic units, hiring, and evaluations. It also asks institutions to explain how their research enterprises advance knowledge, deepen understanding, and serve the American people.

The Call to Action asks institutions to address how they will encourage intellectual pluralism in academic units, hiring, and evaluations. It also asks institutions to explain how their research enterprises advance knowledge, deepen understanding, and serve the American people. Affordability, Value, and Student Outcomes. The Call to Action asks institutions to explain how they will promote access to affordable degrees, contain costs, improve price transparency, and ensure that academic programs equip students to repay educational loans.

The Call to Action asks institutions to explain how they will promote access to affordable degrees, contain costs, improve price transparency, and ensure that academic programs equip students to repay educational loans. Academic Rigor, Artificial Intelligence, and Grade Inflation. The Call to Action identifies artificial intelligence and grade inflation as challenges to teaching and learning. It asks institutions to explain how they will incentivize rigor in the age of AI, address grade inflation, and prioritize excellence in teaching and learning.

The Call to Action identifies artificial intelligence and grade inflation as challenges to teaching and learning. It asks institutions to explain how they will incentivize rigor in the age of AI, address grade inflation, and prioritize excellence in teaching and learning. Foreign Influence and Research Security. The Call to Action asks university leaders to identify how they will protect academic programs and research from foreign influence. It also urges institutions to refuse gifts with problematic conditions and to guard against undue influence by foreign actors.

The Call to Action asks university leaders to identify how they will protect academic programs and research from foreign influence. It also urges institutions to refuse gifts with problematic conditions and to guard against undue influence by foreign actors. American Interests and Workforce Needs. The Call to Action asks leaders to explain how their institutions and faculties will advance American security interests, meet workforce needs, and contribute to national prosperity.

Implications for Colleges and Universities

For many institutions of higher education, the subjects identified in the Call to Action overlap substantially with existing policies, public statements, and compliance responsibilities. Institutions may already have published materials addressing admissions processes, academic freedom and free expression, protest and event management protocols, research security practices, affordability initiatives, artificial intelligence guidance, and academic standards.

At the same time, a public statement issued in response to the Call to Action could create practical and reputational considerations. Because the Department asks institutions to display their statements “prominently” on their websites, an institutional response will likely be read not only by federal officials, but also by current and prospective students, employees, alumni, donors, researchers, legislators, and members of the public.

Accordingly, institutions should take care to ensure that any public commitments accurately reflect existing practices and can be supported through policy, training, documentation, and implementation. A broadly worded statement that is inconsistent with institutional practice, or that commits the institution to actions it is not prepared to undertake, may create avoidable institutional risk.

Institutions also should recognize that several of the Call to Action’s subject areas involve overlapping legal and operational frameworks. For example:

Admissions-related statements should be considered in light of applicable law, including the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions, and recent federal enforcement in this area, as well as institutional enrollment management practices and applicable state requirements.

Free speech and protest-related statements may implicate constitutional obligations for public institutions, as well as institutional policies, public safety considerations, labor obligations, academic freedom principles, and state law.

Foreign influence and research security commitments may require coordination among research administration, export control personnel, sponsored programs offices, development personnel, faculty leadership, and institutional counsel.

Commitments regarding affordability, student outcomes, grading, and artificial intelligence may affect academic affairs, faculty governance, financial aid, enrollment management, student success programs, and institutional communications.

The Call to Action’s lack of formal enforcement provisions may give institutions time to undertake a thoughtful, cross-functional review rather than respond immediately. Nevertheless, institutions should be mindful that the Call to Action may signal areas of continuing federal interest and potential future scrutiny.

Practical Considerations

Some institutions and university systems have already issued responses to the Call to Action. The State University System of Florida released a 30-page response on August 18 describing its longstanding commitment to the priorities identified in the Call to Action. The University of North Carolina System also issued a response on behalf of its 17 institutions, and the president and CEO of Unity Environmental University in Maine published his own response. Other institutions, including the University of Utah, have indicated that they intend to respond before the end of year deadline. Institutions considering a response may wish to evaluate whether a centralized system-level statement, an institution-specific statement, or no separate statement is most appropriate in light of their missions, governance structures, and existing public commitments.

Before publishing a response, institutions may wish to assess what they have already represented publicly on the topics identified in the Call to Action. This review may include institutional websites, catalogs, handbooks, admissions materials, faculty policies, research security procedures, campus speech policies, protest and event protocols, and prior public statements.

This process may also help institutions identify areas in which public messaging should be coordinated with existing practice. In particular, institutions should avoid making commitments that exceed their current capacity, conflict with existing policies, or cannot be implemented consistently across relevant offices and academic units.

Practical Next Steps

Colleges and universities should consider the following next steps, regardless of whether the institution intends to publicly post a response to the Call to Action:

Convene relevant stakeholders, which may include boards and institutional leadership, legal counsel, academic affairs, enrollment management, student affairs, communications, research administration, development, public safety, and government relations to discuss the institution’s approaches to the areas identified in the letter.

Review existing public-facing statements, policies, and procedures that relate to the seven areas identified in the Call to Action.

Determine whether the institution intends to issue a response to the Call to Action and, if so, identifying the appropriate approval and governance process.

Coordinate any response with the institution’s mission, values, governance structure, and existing legal obligations, as well as existing public statements, institutional practices, resources, and decision making authority.

Considering the likely internal and external audiences for a prominently posted statement of principle.

Regardless of whether the institution posts a statement of principle, monitor further Department communications and other federal developments that may clarify whether the Call to Action will be connected to future enforcement priorities or funding-related initiatives.

Conclusion

The Call to Action does not create new binding legal obligations. It nevertheless provides a useful indication of the current administration’s current expectations and areas of focus for higher education institutions. Institutions should approach any response deliberately, with attention to the relationship between public commitments, existing practice, and the institution’s broader legal and operational responsibilities.

Hunton’s higher education team regularly advises colleges and universities on compliance with federal and state education laws, guidance, and policy priorities. If you have questions regarding this development or its implications for your institution, please contact your regular Hunton higher education attorney.