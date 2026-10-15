Colorado Becomes Seventh State with Class VI Primacy
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Colorado Becomes Seventh State with Class VI Primacy
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Categories: Carbon

On October 13, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published the final rule authorizing Colorado’s Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) to regulate all underground injection of carbon dioxide for long-term geological sequestration within the state. The final rule followed a comprehensive technical and legal review to ensure the state’s Underground Injection Control (UIC) program met all requirements under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) section 1422.

Colorado ECMC previously received primacy over Class II wells in 1984 and will now regulate permitting, compliance, and enforcement for Class II and Class VI wells. EPA will retain jurisdiction over other well classes and for Class II and Class VI wells on tribal lands. Prior to the grant of primacy, EPA had only one Class VI permit application pending review for a project in Colorado. This application will now be transferred to ECMC.

Colorado marks the seventh state to obtain Class VI primacy.

Tags: Carbon Capture and Sequestration, Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage
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