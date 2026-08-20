Benchmark Litigation Recognizes Andrea DeField Among Nation’s Top Young Litigators
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Categories: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Industry News

Hunton’s insurance coverage team is proud to celebrate the recognition of Andrea DeField on Benchmark Litigation’s 2026 40 & Under List, an annual ranking that highlights the nation’s leading litigators age 40 and under. Andrea was one of only six Hunton lawyers selected and was recognized in the South region. Benchmark Litigation’s 40 & Under List honors attorneys who have distinguished themselves through significant case work, client feedback, and peer review.

This honor reflects Andrea’s reputation as one of the country’s leading policyholder-side insurance recovery litigators and her standing as a trusted advisor to companies facing some of today’s most complex insurance and risk management challenges. As head of Hunton’s cyber insurance practice, Andrea has built her career helping companies manage risk and maximize insurance recovery. Her practice spans the full spectrum of insurance-related issues, from advising clients on contractual risk transfer and insurance program design to representing policyholders in high-stakes coverage and bad faith disputes. She has guided clients through some of the most complex and widely publicized losses in recent years and helps companies recover under a broad range of insurance products, including D&O, professional liability, crime, property, cyber, and general liability policies.

Benchmark Litigation’s recognition reflects not only Andrea’s accomplishments as a litigator, but also her broader role as a strategic advisor who helps businesses navigate risk, respond to crises, and secure the insurance assets they depend on when it matters most.

Congratulations, Andrea!

Tags: 40 & Under List, Andrea DeField, Award, Benchmark Litigation
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