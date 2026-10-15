Hunton’s Jae Lynn Huckaba Selected to Miami-Dade Bar’s 2026 Circle of Excellence for Insurance Law
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Categories: Florida, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Industry News

Congratulations to Hunton insurance coverage associate Jae Lynn (JL) Huckaba for being selected to the Miami-Dade Bar’s 2026 Circle of Excellence for Insurance Law.

Now in its fifth year, the Miami-Dade Bar’s Circle of Excellence Awards recognize attorneys who exemplify the highest standards of skill, integrity, and professionalism across the county. Honorees are chosen by a panel of past Circle of Excellence recipients following a rigorous two-month review that incorporates input from the public, Bar members, and committee leadership.

“JL embodies the qualities that make our profession better,” said Hunton insurance coverage partner and past Circle of Excellence honoree Andrea DeField. “She is incredibly hardworking, thoughtful, and driven, and she has played an integral role on one of our firm’s largest and most complex insurance coverage litigations. At the same time, she is deeply committed to serving the broader legal community, including in her role as president-elect of the Miami-Dade Bar Young Lawyers Section. This recognition reflects not only her outstanding legal skills, but also the respect she has earned from colleagues throughout the profession.”

Congratulations again to JL and all of this year’s honorees!

Tags: Award, Insurance, Jae Lynn Huckaba, Miami-Dade Bar Circle of Excellence
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