Join Hunton’s Insurance Coverage Team at RISKWORLD 2023 in Atlanta
Time 4 Minute Read
Categories: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Industry News

The RISKWORLD 2023 Annual Conference in Atlanta is just around the corner! Visit members of the Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Insurance Coverage team at Booth 2040 to learn more about how our insurance recovery team helps clients obtain insurance recoveries and advise on the negotiation and procurement of policies and the presentation of claims.

In addition, partners Andrea DeField and Michael Levine, special counsel Lara Cassidy and counsel Kevin Small will be presenting on current and emerging insurance topics during the conference. Please see below for information about each session.

We hope to see you in Atlanta!

  • Sharing Coverage Is Caring: Insurance Risks and Solutions in the Sharing Economy
    Monday, May 1 / 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm / B408
    According to the Harvard Business Review, the sharing economy is attracting more than 22.4 million consumers and involves $57.6 billion in spending each year. Investigate how the sharing economy looks to create new businesses that employ technology to match supply and demand for products and services. Contemplate the new opportunities for the insurance industry, as well as the challenges. Address insurance risks and solutions for those in the sharing economy supply chain.
    Presented by Kevin Small (Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP) and Angelica Ronga (Vice President of US Cyber & Technology Underwriting, Canopius).
  • Global Supply Chain Disruption Got You Down? There May Be Coverage for That
    Tuesday, May 2 / 12:00 pm – 12:20 pm / Global Studio (Booth 1551)
    As consumer demand has skyrocketed, businesses struggle with supply chain disruptions that have been further exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. See how you can protect your company’s reliance on the supply chain through insurance. Explore the risks: natural disasters, transportation failures, geopolitical instability, price hikes and cyberattacks. Determine how you can mitigate those risks. Review the key points in commercial property and tailored supply chain insurance policies.
    Presented by Michael Levine (Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP).
  • Nancy Drew and the Mystery of the Vanishing Additional Insured Coverage
    Tuesday, May 2 / 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm / B308
    Don your best detective hat and follow the clues to solve—or at least unravel—the ever narrowing scope of additional insured policy language. Study the interaction between additional insured coverage and anti-indemnification statutes across the United States. Review the importance of choice of law and venue on potential recovery, including which states’ laws offer the strongest arguments. Consider the prospects for additional insureds to pursue bad faith claims against insurers that seek to rein in their additional insured coverage obligations. Take out the magnifying glass to search for secrets in the fine print of insurance policies and contracts compelling additional insured coverage.
    Presented by Lara Cassidy (Special Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP).
  • Maximizing Cyber Coverage Renewals in a Hard Market
    Wednesday, May 3 / 9:30 am – 10:30 am / B401
    This session will address how to navigate a hard market renewal (even if your company has previously suffered a cyber claim) and how to put your company in the best position to maximize coverage terms and endorsements, as well as how to shore up security prior to renewal and successfully navigate the application process and underwriting calls. We will specifically address: (1) how to audit your existing insurance program holistically to determine coverage for cyber risks, including which “traditional” policies may provide some coverage; (2) overcoming and/or how to maximize coverage despite the latest, new exclusionary endorsements like the Lloyd’s war and state actor exclusions; (3) key endorsements and manuscript language you must be requesting at renewal; (4) applications best practices and preparing for the all-important underwriting call; (5) contractual risk transfer mechanisms and how to shift risk to vendors to the extent possible; and (6) whether a cyber captive is right for you. Finally, we will address how to maximize coverage and shine as your organization's risk manager at renewal time despite a hard market and/or a prior cyber incident.
    Presented by Andrea DeField (Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP) and Carey “Trey” Almond (Director of Corporate Insurance, Colonial Pipeline Company).
Tags: RIMS, RISKWORLD
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