Webinar Invite - AI in the Workplace: Navigating Insurance Protection for Employment Liabilities and Executive Risks
Time 1 Minute Read
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Categories: Artificial Intelligence

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms HR processes, hiring algorithms, and workplace management, businesses and corporate executives face unprecedented legal exposure.

Join Michael Levine and Katherine Deegan for an insightful, cross-collaborative discussion on AI risk from both labor and employment and insurance coverage perspectives. In this webinar, Michael and Katherine will cover:

  • Labor and Employment Risks: Emerging legal claims related to algorithmic bias, discrimination in hiring and performance evaluations, data privacy issues, and modern labor law compliance when implementing AI tools.
  • Corporate and Executive Exposure: Personal and organizational liabilities facing C-suite officers and directors as regulatory oversight around automated decision-making tightens.
  • Risk Mitigation and Insurance Coverage: How existing directors and officers, employment practices liability, and cyber insurance policies apply to AI-driven claims—and where dangerous coverage gaps lie.
  • Best Practices for 2026 and Beyond: Actionable steps to develop internal AI governance frameworks, audit automated tools, and structure comprehensive insurance strategies to safeguard your organization.

Presenters:

Michael S. Levine, Partner
Katherine P. Deegan, Senior Attorney

Date: October 22, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EST. 

Please register here to secure your spot!

Additional information can be found here.

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