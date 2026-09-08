What You Missed in Higher Education – Fall 2026

The start of the semester has arrived! Throughout the summer, our higher education team tracked all the hot topics impacting the industry, so you didn’t have to.

In case you missed any, our most popular legal updates from May through August include:

In case you missed it, we have recently launched our blog, Higher Ed Counsel & Strategic Solutions, where we post weekly on the most pressing issues facing institutions of higher education. Some of our most popular posts from this summer include:

If you are interested in keeping up to date on these issues, please subscribe to our blog!