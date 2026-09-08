What You Missed in Higher Education – Fall 2026

The start of the semester has arrived! Throughout the summer, our higher education team tracked all the hot topics impacting the industry, so you didn’t have to.
In case you missed any, our most popular legal updates from May through August include:
- Massachusetts SJC Expands Sexual Harassment Exposure in the Academic Context by Allowing Direct Claims Against Individuals
- Impact of HUD’s Revised Emotional Support Animal Enforcement Framework on Higher Education
- When the Rules Shift: Legal and Regulatory Changes for University Foundations
- When Risks Converge: Strategic Preparedness and Cross-Campus Coordination for University Foundations
- Supreme Court Upholds State Laws Limiting Participation in Women’s and Girls’ Sports
- Massachusetts and Other States Sued the U.S. Department of Education on IPEDS Reporting Requirements: What Does this Mean for Institutions of Higher Ed?
- Disparate Impact in Name Only: What Federal Agencies’ Shift to Intentional Discrimination Theory Means for Colleges and Universities
- New OCR “Dear Colleague Letter” on Employee Sexual Misconduct: Implications for K–12 Schools and Colleges and Universities
In case you missed it, we have recently launched our blog, Higher Ed Counsel & Strategic Solutions, where we post weekly on the most pressing issues facing institutions of higher education. Some of our most popular posts from this summer include:
- Summer Brief: Who Needs Training Before the Semester Starts?
- Summer Brief: Title IX Policy Updates for the Summer
- Summer Brief: Title VI Policy Updates for the Summer
- Summer Brief: Questions to Ask Before Fall Sports Ramp Up
- Summer Brief: Financial Aid and Student Loan Updates for Academic Year 2026–2027
- Summer Brief: Preparing for New Types of Student Accommodation Requests
If you are interested in keeping up to date on these issues, please subscribe to our blog!