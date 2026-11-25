Statements of work (SOWs) and similar contractual documents often identify deliverables and milestones without specifying the criteria they must meet. That omission can become consequential when a provider says its work is complete, but the deliverable or milestone does not meet the customer’s expectations. Without agreed criteria, the parties may disagree over what was promised, whether a defect is material, and, where milestones are tied to fees, whether payment is due. The customer may also face pressure to accept work that is “close enough” or pay extra to achieve a result it believed was already included.

Acceptance criteria translate project requirements into an objective basis for determining whether a deliverable or milestone has been successfully completed. Where practicable, they should be objective, specific, and testable. For each significant deliverable or milestone, the SOW should address:

What will be tested: The applicable functionality, performance, integration, documentation, and other applicable criteria.

The applicable functionality, performance, integration, documentation, and other applicable criteria. How testing will occur: The test cases, environment, data, and expected results.

The test cases, environment, data, and expected results. Who is responsible: Who conducts the tests, supplies required inputs, and determines whether the criteria have been met.

Who conducts the tests, supplies required inputs, and determines whether the criteria have been met. What happens after a failure: The provider’s correction and retesting obligations, applicable timelines, and consequences of repeated failure, such as the ability for the customer to (1) step in (or have a third party step in) and back-charge the provider and/or (2) terminate the SOW.

If the parties cannot fully define acceptance criteria for a deliverable or milestone at signing, the SOW should still include a backstop standard. Ideally, that standard should require the deliverable or milestone to satisfy the customer’s reasonable expectations, based on the scope, requirements, and purpose described in the SOW. If the provider resists that formulation as too subjective, a useful fallback is to provide that acceptance will be assessed based on standards that are customary in the applicable industry for deliverables or milestones of the same or similar nature. A backstop of this kind is not a substitute for well-drafted acceptance criteria, but it is generally better than leaving the question of completion entirely unaddressed.

These issues are particularly important in software development, managed services transitions, implementations, and integrations. Acceptance criteria should reflect the actual expected business outcome, not merely whether the provider delivered or completed the applicable deliverable or milestone.

The takeaway: Do not leave acceptance criteria to be agreed after the SOW is signed. Developing them alongside the scope and payment schedule, when the customer has the most negotiating leverage, helps ensure a clearer path to completion and helps the customer avoid paying for work that does not meet its expectations.