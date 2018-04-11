Hunton Andrews Kurth Announces Leadership Positions

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of five legacy Andrews Kurth Kenyon partners to its executive committee and the naming of a deputy managing partner.

Hunton Andrews Kurth (formerly Hunton & Williams and Andrews Kurth Kenyon) took effect at the start of Hunton’s fiscal year on April 2. The new firm operates through 15 domestic and five international locations and expects to be one of the top 50 US legal practices by headcount and anticipated combined revenue.

“The talent and reach we’ve brought together at Hunton Andrews Kurth is a powerful combination,” Managing Partner Wally Martinez said. “We look forward to working together to build on our successes and to lead our firm into the future.”

Robin Russell has been named the firm’s deputy managing partner. She is a partner on the Capital Finance and Real Estate team and previously was the managing partner of Andrews Kurth Kenyon’s Houston office and co-chaired its Bankruptcy/Financial Restructuring section. Russell will also serve on the firm’s executive committee.

Hunton Andrews Kurth also has named four other legacy Andrews Kurth Kenyon partners, all based in Houston, to join the nine legacy members of the firm’s executive committee: Mark B. Arnold, Jordan Hirsch, Robert J. McNamara and John B. Shely.

The firm has named Tammy W. Brennig, a partner in the corporate finance practice, to succeed Russell as the Houston office managing partner.