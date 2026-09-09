Hunton Represents Duke Energy Kentucky in its $100 Million Debentures Offerings

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised Duke Energy Kentucky, Inc. (Duke Energy Kentucky) in connection with the issuance of (i) $50 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.79% Debentures due September 15, 2033 and (ii) $50 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.13% Debentures due September 15, 2038, in private placement offerings under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Duke Energy Kentucky is a combination electric and natural gas regulated public utility company that provides service in northern Kentucky. Duke Energy Kentucky’s principal lines of business include generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity, as well as the transportation and sale of natural gas.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman and Monika M. Dziewa. Leslie A. Okinaka provided ERISA advice.