Hunton Represents Eide Bailly in Connection with Strategic Acquisition of MUN

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented Eide Bailly LLP, a leading accounting and advisory firm, in connection with its strategic acquisition of MUN CPAs, LLP, which provides tax, assurance, accounting, and advisory services to over 2,000 clients across a variety of industries. Please click here to read more.

The Hunton team advising on the transaction was led by partners Jim Kennedy, Matthew Bosher, and Kevin Georgerian, with assistance from counsel Gabriel Lopez and associates Michael Sanchez and David McDonald.