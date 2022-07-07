Isaac Yilma
Overview
Isaac focuses his practice on public and infrastructure finance and economic development transactions, advising clients on a broad range of publicly offered and privately placed tax-exempt and taxable financings across the country. He serves as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and issuer’s counsel for local governments, airports, toll roads and surface transportation projects, water and sewer systems, tax increment and special assessment districts, sports facilities, colleges and universities, and multifamily housing facilities.
Isaac also advises public entities, private companies, and developers on structuring and negotiating economic development incentives. He helps clients navigate complex state and local incentive programs for corporate relocations, expansions, infrastructure investments, and large-scale development projects.
Experience
- Represented large development authority as special counsel, bond counsel, and disclosure counsel in connection with the development and financing of a new NFL stadium.
- Represented global hub airport in connection with the establishment of a commercial paper program and the negotiation of a bank credit facility.
- Represented private data center developers in connection with securing and documenting discretionary state and local incentive packages.
- Represented C-PACE capital providers in connection with the financing of eligible costs for a variety of asset classes.
- Bond counsel in connection with the refinancing and extension of high occupancy toll lanes on major interstate highway.
- Bond counsel to community improvement district in connection with general obligation bonds secured by a tiered revenue stream, including district assessments, tax allocation increments, payments-in-lieu of taxes, and special service district (SSD) taxes.
- Bond counsel to major southeastern municipality in connection with the competitive sale of general obligation referendum bonds.
- Bond counsel to large municipality in connection with a $1.2 billion water and sewer refunding bond issue.
- Underwriter’s counsel in connection with the issuance by a regional water pollution control authority of revenue refunding bonds.
- Represented public entities and development partners in connection with affordable housing initiatives designed to accelerate housing production and preserve long-term affordability.
- Bond counsel and underwriter’s counsel in connection with the issuance of multifamily housing revenue bonds.
- Underwriter’s counsel in connection with the issuance of tax increment financing bonds supported by state general fund appropriations.
- Series bond counsel for a state’s general obligation bond issuance program.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Public Finance, Georgia, Chambers USA, 2024-2025
- Selected for inclusion in “Ones to Watch: Public Finance Law,” The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2025
- Named in “Legal Elite” listing of Top Georgia Public Finance/Bond Lawyers, Georgia Trend magazine, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, National Association of Bond Lawyers
- Member, State Bar of Georgia, Government Attorneys and Local Government Law Sections
- Member, Atlanta Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 6 Minute ReadJuly 7, 2022Legal Update
- June 10, 2020Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadApril 28, 2020Legal Update
- April 22, 2020Legal Update
- April 14, 2020Legal Update
- February 21, 2020Legal Update
- March 13, 2019Legal Update
- March 1, 2019Legal Update
- March 8, 2017Legal Update
- October 28, 2016Legal Update
- June 30, 2015Legal Update
News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 13, 2026News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 20, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 21, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 12, 2017News
Education
JD, University of Connecticut School of Law, Editor, Connecticut Law Review, 2010
BA, The University of Georgia, 2006
Admissions
Georgia
Connecticut