Isaac focuses his practice on public and infrastructure finance and economic development transactions, advising clients on a broad range of publicly offered and privately placed tax-exempt and taxable financings across the country. He serves as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and issuer’s counsel for local governments, airports, toll roads and surface transportation projects, water and sewer systems, tax increment and special assessment districts, sports facilities, colleges and universities, and multifamily housing facilities.

Isaac also advises public entities, private companies, and developers on structuring and negotiating economic development incentives. He helps clients navigate complex state and local incentive programs for corporate relocations, expansions, infrastructure investments, and large-scale development projects.